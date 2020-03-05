Greeting Cards Market 2019 Strategic Rising Growth, Recent Trends And Forecast Till 2025 | Top Most Players : Hallmark Cards, American Greetings, Card Factory

Latest Industry Research Report On global Greeting Cards Market Research Report 2019 in-depth analysis of the market state and also the competitive landscape globally.

The Greeting Cards market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, global market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue and forecast 2025. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Greeting Cards market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Greeting Cards industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The Following Top Key Players in the Greeting Cards Market: Hallmark Cards, American Greetings, Card Factory, Schurman Retail Group, CSS Industries Inc., Avanti Press, Simon Elvin, Myron Manufacturing Corp., Moo, Herbert Walkers Ltd, and Other.

Greeting Cards Market: Overview

Greeting cards are pieces of paper or cardboard upon which photos, drawings, and a verse of cheer, greeting, celebration, condolence, etc. have been printed or engraved. Greeting cards are decorated with a variety of images and include messages to appeal to diverse audiences, sentiment, and occasion to be remembered. Greeting cards are low cost impulse purchase products that are being purchased on a daily basis. Around the world, greeting cards are used to celebrate everything from birthdays to Valentine’s Day. Greeting cards keep people personally connected.



Greeting Cards Market: Insight

The USA will lead the global market for Greeting Cards during the forecast period. This region accounts for the largest global market share and is followed by the UK. There is an ingrained culture of sending greeting cards in the UK, with estimates suggesting an average of approximately 24 cards sent per person each year, of which on average 17 are single greeting cards. Card purchasing is occasion-driven, focused around key events (e.g. birthdays, anniversaries and seasons such as Christmas).

Of the major players of the Greeting Cards market, Hallmark Cards maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Hallmark Cards accounted for 29.247% of the Global Greeting Cards market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 22.368%, 5.144% including American Greetings and Card Factory.

Below is the Short Brief of the Report:

Greeting Cards Market Segmented by Types:

Seasonal Greeting Cards

Every Day Greeting Cards

Others

Greeting Cards Market segmented by Applications:

Business Cards

Personal Cards

Others

Global Greeting Cards Market segmented by Regions: North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Others), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Central & South America (Brazil, and Rest of South America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, and Other).

