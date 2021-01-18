Green Technology and Sustainability Market 2020 Business Opportunities, Modern Global Trends, Market Challenges, Key Stakeholders 2025 Forecast

The driving factors influencing the global green technology and sustainability market includes the increasing demand of the products that are less harmful for the environment and growing environmental awareness. Major application in agriculture include tracking, visibility, traceability, and compliance management. Blockchain holds an ability to drive innovation in the field of green technology. In terms of application, carbon footprint management is estimated to register a significant market growth during the forecast period.

“Green Technology and Sustainability” is the process of providing analytical data on inventory levels, supply chain shifts, consumer demand, sales, etc. that are critical to marketing and purchasing decisions. The power of mobile and digital technology has enabled retailers to deliver cutting-edge experiences to their customers. Research report provides an excellent amount of market information composed with the help of several key and sub-research techniques.

The global green technology and sustainability market is categorized into several segmentation including technology, application, and region. On the basis of technology, the global green technology and sustainability market is fragmented into Security, Internet of Things, Digital Twin, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence and Analytics, and Blockchain. Based on the application, the global green technology and sustainability market is classified into green building, exploration, water purification, water leak detection, soil condition & moisture monitoring, crop monitoring, carbon footprint management, forest monitoring, weather monitoring and forecasting, water pollution monitoring, air and sustainable mining. Looping onto the regional overview, the global green technology and sustainability market is a wide range to North America, India, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Mexico, Germany, Italy, Spain, Asia Pacific, Japan, China, Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Middle East & Africa, France, and South Africa.

This market research report on analyzes the growth prospects for the key vendors operating in this market space such as: General Electric (US), IBM (US), Enablon (France), Enviance (US), Sensus (US), Taranis (Israel), Trace Genomics (US), LO3 Energy (US), ConsenSys (US), CropX (Israel), Hortau (US), SMAP Energy (UK), Treevia (Brazil), Pycno (UK), IoT Solutions and Consulting (Europe), Oizom (India), MineSense Technologies (Canada), and WINT (US).

Segment Overview of Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market

By Technology, the green technology and sustainability market has the following segments:

Internet of Things (IoT)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Analytics

Digital Twin

Cloud Computing

Security

Blockchain

By Application, the green technology and sustainability market has the following segments:

Carbon Footprint Management

Green Building

Water Purification

Water Leak Detection

Fire Detection

Soil Condition/Moisture Monitoring

Crop Monitoring

Forest Monitoring

Weather Monitoring and Forecasting

Air and Water Pollution Monitoring

Sustainable Mining and Exploration

By Region, the Green Technology and Sustainability Market has the following segments:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

The Green Technology and Sustainability Market report also comprises an organized summary of the industry presents information associated to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Report has been examined using tools such as SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces. Several factors contribute to the growth of the market, which is fully studied in the report. Finally, all aspects of the Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively evaluated to study the Global as well as regional market

