Green Building Materials Market 2020 Industry Insight and Demand by Alumasc Group PLC., Amvic Building Systems, Binderholz Gmbh, Bauder Ltd., BASF Se, Interface Inc., Formo International S.A

Rise in environmental concerns paired with the low operational & maintenance cost of the materials are majorly driving the green building materials market globally. Furthermore, rapid growth in the construction industry is supplementing the market demand. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials impacts the growth of the market considerably. Supportive government regulations are projected to create growth opportunities for the green building materials market over the forecast period.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

1. Alumasc Group PLC.

2. Amvic Building Systems

3. Binderholz Gmbh

4. Bauder Ltd.

5. BASF Se

6. Interface Inc.

7. Formo International S.A.

8. Owens Corning Corporation

9. Kingspan Group Plc.

10. E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Green building materials are recyclable products that are used in the construction industry for addressing the environmental challenges including natural resource depletion, climate change, water resource contamination, pollution, and biodiversity degradation. The properties of green building materials including durability, energy efficiency, and eco-friendly properties make these materials ideal to be used in the designing of both residential & non-residential buildings.

The report provides a detailed overview of the green building materials industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global green building materials market based on product type, application, and building type. It also includes market size and forecast till 2027 for the overall green building materials market for five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

