Green and Bio Solvents Market Survey Report 2020 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025

The Green and Bio Solvents Market recently published a Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Green and Bio Solvents Market”.

The report provides information and the advancing business series information in the sector to the exchange. The report gives an idea associated with the advancement of this market development of significant players in this industry. An examination of this Green and Bio Solvents market relies upon aims, which are of coordinated into market analysis, are incorporated into the reports.

Top Companies in the Global Green and Bio Solvents Market

Archer Daniels Midland Company, Gevo, BASF SE, DowDuPont, Vertec Biosolvents Inc, Huntsman Corporation, Galactic, Florida Chemicals Company Inc, LyondellBasell, Cargill Inc, Pinova Holding INC, Solvay, Myriant.

According to this study, over the next five years the Green and Bio Solvents market will register a 8.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 8524 million by 2025, from $ 6268.2 million in 2019.

Market Overview

Green & bio-based solvents are characterized by low toxicity, low miscibility, higher boiling point, less odor, and easy recycling process. Thus, green & bio-based solvents are eco-friendly. These properties or inherent advantages makes them suitable for usage in various applications.

Industrial solvents are used as component ingredients in formulated products or as processing aids in manufacturing. Demand will grow modestly but the mix of solvents will continue to change dramatically under environmental and regulatory pressure designed to reduce emissions of ODS (Ozone Depleting Substances), VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds) and HAPs (Hazardous Air Pollutants). Environmentally friendly green solvents and conventional solvents that are regulation exempt to replace conventional hydrocarbon and chlorinated solvents.

Get Free Sample PDF Copy of Latest Research on Green and Bio Solvents Market 2020 Before the purchase

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01301807126/global-green-and-bio-solvents-market-growth-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=46&Source=NT

Key Market Trends

North America is the biggest producer and consumer of bio solvents, the production accounted for 33.78% of global production in 2015, followed by Europe, accounted for 26.62%. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period. The region is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 10.3% from 2015 to 2021. Growth of major end-use industries particularly in China and India is expected to drive the regional market.

The raw materials of bio solvents are mainly corn and vegetable oils. The bio solvents market offers immense opportunities countries such as USA, India, and China, as these regions have high petroleum prices and a large number of diesel and gasoline fueled vehicles.

On the basis of application, bio solvents market is segmented as paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, and printing inks among other niche applications such as pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. Increasing construction spending in emerging markets such as Brazil, China, India and Mexico on account of rapid industrialization and urbanization rates is expected to remain a key driving factor for this segment. The shift in trends towards using eco-friendly paints coupled with growing construction industry is expected to drive bio solvents demand.

Global bio solvents market is concentrated with top five companies accounting for more than 50% of the market share in 2015. Major companies operating in the global market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Bioamber Inc, Huntsman Corporation, E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Co, The DOW Chemical Company, Vertec Biosolvents Inc, Florida Chemicals Company Inc, Cargill Inc, Galactic, LyondellBasell and Solvay.

The Green and Bio Solvents market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Green and Bio Solvents Market on the basis of Types are

Bioalcohols, Bio-Glycols&Diols, Lactate Esters, D-Limonene, Methyl Soyate

On The basis Of Application, the Global Green and Bio Solvents Market is Segmented into

Industrial & Domestic Cleaners, Paints & Coatings, Adhesives, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Inquire for Discount

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01301807126/global-green-and-bio-solvents-market-growth-2020-2025/discount?Mode=46&Source=NT

Regions Are covered By Green and Bio Solvents Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Impact of the Green and Bio Solvents market report:

– Comprehensive evaluation of all opportunities and risks in the market.

– Green and Bio Solvents market ongoing developments and significant occasions.

– Detailed study of business techniques for development of the market-driving players.

– Conclusive study about the improvement plot of market for approaching years.

– Top to bottom appreciation of market-express drivers, targets and major littler scale markets.

– Favorable impression inside imperative mechanical and publicize latest examples striking the market.

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01301807126/global-green-and-bio-solvents-market-growth-2020-2025?Mode=46&Source=NT

We Also Offer Customization on report based on specific client Requirement

Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

ABOUT US

Market Insights Reports is an online market research reports library of 500,000 in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Market Insights Reports offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact Us

Irfan Tamboli – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]