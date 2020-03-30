Greek Yogurt Market Size, Share, Cost Analysis, Demand, Trends and Forecast till 2024

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Greek Yogurt Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast by 2024”, the global Greek yogurt market reached a value of US$ 7.4 Billion in 2018. Greek yogurt is prepared by curdling full-fat, low-fat or fat-free milk, and slowing straining the excess liquid and lactose present in it by using a fine mesh cloth. It is characterized by a thick, dense and creamy texture while maintaining the distinctive sourness of curd. It is rich in protein, calcium, vitamin-B, probiotics, potassium and iodine and contains low concentrations of sodium and carbohydrates. It aids in improving bone and mental health as well as reducing hunger and appetite. It also significantly boosts metabolism and lowers the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Consequently, it has emerged as a preferred food choice for many across the globe and has acquired a distinctive place in the food and beverage industry.

Market Trends:

The growing number of health-conscious consumers is one of the key factors driving the market. With the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, consumers are more inclined toward exploring and adopting healthy food alternatives. This, coupled with the rising awareness about several benefits offered by Greek yogurt, has made it a common element in the diet of consumers. In addition to this, since its consumption is widely considered to aid in weight loss, it is gaining rapid popularity amongst the fitness-conscious population. Moreover, it is a preferred food option for lactose intolerant consumers since it contains a small amount of lactose. Apart from this, frozen Greek yogurt is also gaining preference as a dessert and extensively replacing traditional calorie-rich items like ice-creams and cheesecakes. Other factors such as the development of flavored, gluten-free and low-fat Greek yogurt containing minimal or no additives and preservatives are also driving the market growth. On account of the aforementioned factors, the global Greek yogurt market size is projected to reach US$ 12.3 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of around 9% during 2019-2024.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Greek Yogurt

Non-Fat Greek Yogurt

Market Breakup by Flavour:

Flavoured



Amongst these, the flavoured segment exhibits a clear dominance in the market.

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Independent Retailers

Online

At present, hypermarkets and supermarkets represent the most popular mode of distribution.

Market Region Summary:

On the geographical front, North America holds the leading position in the market. Other major regions include Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in the report with the detailed profiles of the key player:

Chobani LLC

Stonyfield Farm Inc

Fage International S.A.

General Mills Inc.

Dannon

Alpina Foods

Auburn Dairy

Delta Food (Vivartia)

EasiYo

Ehrmann

Emmi Group

Glenisk

Kalypso Farms Dairy

Kri Kri

Mevgal

Muller UK & Ireland

Olympus

