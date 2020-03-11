Grease Market Value with Status and Global Analysis 2020 to 2024

Global Grease Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2024)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Grease including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Grease investments from 2020 till 2024.

The Global Grease market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Axel Christiernsson, BECHEM Lubrication Technology, LLC, Calumet Branded Products, LLC, BP Plc (Castrol), Chevron Corporation, ETS, Exxon Mobil Corporation, FUCHS, Gazpromneft – Lubricants, Ltd., JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, Kluber Lubrication, Jiangsu Lopal Tech Co. Ltd, Lukoil, Orlen Oil, Penrite Oil, Petromin, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS), Suncor Energy Inc (Petro-Canada), Royal Dutch Shell Plc, China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec), SKF, Total SA among others.

Market Overview

Major factors driving the market studied are the growing manufacturing sector in the Asia-Pacific region and the industrial growth in Middle East & Africa. However, high prices of synthetic greases is expected to hinder the growth of the grease market.

– Automotive and the transportation industry was found to be the dominating end-user industry for grease in 2018. Whereas, consumption of grease in chemical manufacturing is expected to register the highest CAGR through the forecast period.

– Numerous upcoming construction projects in North America and Asia-Pacific regions are likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the grease market followed by North America and Europe across the globe with the largest consumption from countries, such as China, India, United States, and Germany, among others.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Usage of High Performance Greases

– High-performance lubricants, also known as synthetic lubricants, are gaining popularity due to their excellent properties over mineral oil lubricants. The synthetic lubricant segment is constantly gaining market share and is projected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

– Synthetic lubricants offer better and improved properties, in comparison to mineral lubricants, such as low-traction coefficient to reduce power consumption, reduce gear wear, increased service life, and reduced flammability to increase safety, among many others.

– This, in turn, makes them most suited for extreme high-temperature applications, and other complex and specific applications (such as heavily loaded gearboxes, etc).

– Currently, the synthetic lubricants segment is the fastest growing, in terms of base stock type. Regarding consumption, Europe is the largest market for synthetic and semi-synthetic lubricants, worldwide.

– Additionally, with the improving financial status of the middle-class consumers, the demand for high-end automobiles is growing in Asia-Pacific, thus, boosting the demand for high-performance lubricants in the region, consequently, making Asia-Pacific the largest market for synthetic lubricants in the coming years.

– The demand for high-performance lubricants is also increasing rapidly from the industrial sector. The properties of these lubricants, of reducing friction and wear, resistance to caustic chemicals, oxygen compatibility, longevity, and extended lubrication intervals, have led to the increase in their demand.

– The aforementioned factors are driving the market for grease globally.

