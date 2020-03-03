Graphite Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2019 To 2025

The Graphite Market recently published a Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Graphite Market”.

The report provides information and the advancing business series information in the sector to the exchange. The report gives an idea associated with the advancement of this market development of significant players in this industry. An examination of this Graphite market relies upon aims, which are of coordinated into market analysis, are incorporated into the reports.

Top Companies in the Global Graphite Market

South Sea Graphite, Haida Graphite, Yixiang Group, BTR, National de Grafite, Northeast Asia Mineral Resources, Aoyu Graphite Group, Xincheng New Material, SGL, Tiansheng Nonmetal Ind, Xinghe Graphite, Heijin Graphite, Imerys Graphite & Carbon, Agrawal Graphite Industries, Jinhuafeng Graphite, Fangda Carbon, Graphit Kropfmuhl AG, Grafitbergbau Kaisersberg, Fuda Graphite, Fenlu Graphite, Black Dragon Graphite, Huangyu Graphite, Puchen Graphite, Koh-i-Noor Grafit Sro, Tirupati Graphite, Xincheng Graphite, Jinhui Graphite, Yanxin Graphite, Shida Carbon.

The graphite market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, majorly driven by the augmenting demand from burgeoning lithium-ion battery industry. Graphite is flexible in nature and has both non-metallic and metallic properties, which makes it appropriate for a diverse range of industrial applications. The metallic properties include electrical and thermal conductivity, while the non-metallic properties of graphite include high thermal resistance, chemical inertness, and lubricity.

Augmenting Demand from Lithium-ion Battery Industry

Uncoated spherical graphite, coated spherical graphite (CSPG) and lithium-ion anode paste are imperative as anode material in lithium ion batteries for mobile consumer appliances, electric vehicles and stationary energy storages. The three main demand drivers for CSPG include transportation batteries (significant growth), stationary or commercial or utility grid-storage batteries (exponential growth), and consumer electronics batteries (moderate growth).

The current consumption for Li-ion batteries is 105,000 tons (60,000 natural CSPG and 45,000 synthetic). As there is no CSPG production in North America, two United States based graphite companies, Graphite One and Alabama Graphite have included facilities for turning graphite concentrate into coated, purified, spherical graphite (also known as CPSG) in order to capture the fast growing lithium ion battery market. Hence, with such boom in the lithium-ion battery industry, the demand for graphite is projected to increase substantially during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market Growth

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for graphite, accounting for over 40% of the global market in 2017. The growth of the graphite market in Asia-Pacific is primarily due to the growth of its end-user industries, such as electronics, foundry, and photovoltaic in countries, like China, India, Japan, and South Korea. China has one of the largest markets for semiconductor industry and registered a growth of 19.4% in 2016 and almost 20.0% in 2017. According to the Associated Chambers of Commerce of India (ASSOCHAM), the Indian electronics industry is expected to reach USD 112-130 billion at the end of 2018 due to the increase of their electronics-manufacturing base. The growth of these industries is expected during the forecast period (2018-2023), which is simultaneously boosting the market for graphite.

The Graphite market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Graphite Market on the basis of Types are

Natural Graphite, Synthetic Graphite

On The basis Of Application, the Global Graphite Market is Segmented into

Refractories, Metallurgy, Parts and components, Batteries, Other

Regions Are covered By Graphite Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Impact of the Graphite market report:

– Comprehensive evaluation of all opportunities and risks in the market.

– Graphite market ongoing developments and significant occasions.

– Detailed study of business techniques for development of the market-driving players.

– Conclusive study about the improvement plot of market for approaching years.

– Top to bottom appreciation of market-express drivers, targets and major littler scale markets.

– Favorable impression inside imperative mechanical and publicize latest examples striking the market.

