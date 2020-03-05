Graphite Market Global Production, Demand and Business Outlook 2020 to 2023

Global Graphite Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2023)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Graphite including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Graphite investments from 2020 till 2023.

The Global Graphite market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Asbury Carbons, Energizer Resources Inc., Focus Graphite Inc., Graftech International Ltd., Graphite India Limited, HEG Limited, Hexagon Resources Limited, Mason Graphite, Inc., Mersen Group, SGL Group, Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd., Toyo Tanso Co. Ltd., Triton Minerals Ltd among others.

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01241063659/global-graphite-market-segmented-by-type-application-end-user-industry-and-geography-growth-trends-and-forecast-2018-2023/inquiry?Source=nysenewstimes&Mode=RJ

Augmenting Demand from Lithium-ion Battery Industry

Uncoated spherical graphite, coated spherical graphite (CSPG) and lithium-ion anode paste are imperative as anode material in lithium ion batteries for mobile consumer appliances, electric vehicles and stationary energy storages. The three main demand drivers for CSPG include transportation batteries (significant growth), stationary or commercial or utility grid-storage batteries (exponential growth), and consumer electronics batteries (moderate growth).

The current consumption for Li-ion batteries is 105,000 tons (60,000 natural CSPG and 45,000 synthetic). As there is no CSPG production in North America, two United States based graphite companies, Graphite One and Alabama Graphite have included facilities for turning graphite concentrate into coated, purified, spherical graphite (also known as CPSG) in order to capture the fast growing lithium ion battery market. Hence, with such boom in the lithium-ion battery industry, the demand for graphite is projected to increase substantially during the forecast period.

(Special Offer: Get flat upto 30% discount on this report)

Inquire for Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01241063659/global-graphite-market-segmented-by-type-application-end-user-industry-and-geography-growth-trends-and-forecast-2018-2023/discount?Source=nysenewstimes&Mode=RJ

Key Market Trends:

Electronics Industry to Dominate the Market

The applications of graphite products in the electronics industry include the manufacturing of silicon semiconductor, LED chips, lithium-ion batteries and LCD panels. They are used in electronics industry as the processes involved to manufacturer components involve high temperature and corrosive environment while these graphites are impressively heat and corrosion resistant. Graphite is mostly used in the semiconductor and LED industry for polysilicon production. The products made from graphite include cleaned electrodes for polysilicon separation, heat shields, thermal insulation components and gas ducts for converters.

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01241063659/global-graphite-market-segmented-by-type-application-end-user-industry-and-geography-growth-trends-and-forecast-2018-2023?Source=nysenewstimes&Mode=RJ

The key insights of the Graphite Market report:

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Graphite market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The Graphite market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2015-2020 market shares for key vendors.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report estimates 2020-2023 market development trends of Graphite Market.

Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Graphite Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Finally, Graphite Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Graphite industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected]

[email protected]