Graphic Film Market 2020-2026 Key Companies Analysis with Market Opportunities | DuPont de Nemours, Inc.; 3M; Innovia Films; Avery Dennison Corporation; HEXIS S.A.; KPMF Limited; DUNMORE; others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Graphic Film Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2018 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

The Major players profiled in this report include DuPont de Nemours, Inc.; 3M; Innovia Films; Avery Dennison Corporation; HEXIS S.A.; KPMF Limited; DUNMORE; Achilles USA; CONSTANTIA; Drytac Corporation; THE GRIFF NETWORK; Arlon Graphics, LLC; FDC Films; Nekoosa Inc.; Charter NEX; Aura Graphics Limited among others.

Global Graphic Film Market: Segment Analysis

By Type (Transparent Films, Reflective Films, Opaque Films, Translucent Films),

Polymer (PE, PVC, PP, Others),

Printing Technology (Offset, Digital, Flexography, Rotogravure),

End-Use (Industrial, Automotive, Promotional & Advertisement, Others)

Unique structure of the report

Global graphic film market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.09% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the enhancement of expenditure on marketing and promotional activities which have been a result of enhanced living standards of individuals.

Graphic films are polymer films designed for applications wherein the need is of enhancement of aesthetic appeal of the substrates as well as protective uses. These films are produced from different variants of plastics and developed with the help of different printing technology which can provide innovative product range depending on the applications and requirements of the user.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Overall growth experienced by the construction segment is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing utilization of these films from the automotive industry is expected to boost the growth of the market

Fluctuating nature of raw material prices utilized in the production of these films is expected to hinder the growth of the market

The life of graphic films is shorter than the oils and colors painted on the walls this is one of the restricting factor for this market growth

Competitive Landscape:

In March 2018, Nekoosa Inc. announced that they had completed the acquisition of Catalina Graphic Films to enhance their manufacturing capabilities, product range and presence of their organization in the United States. This acquisition will help Nekoosa Inc. establish themselves as the leader of films and associated products

In February 2018, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. announced that they had completed the acquisition of Dunmore Corporation situated in United States as well as Dunmore Europe GmbH situated in Germany. Dunmore will continue to operate as an individual organization although it will report to Steel Partners’ Diversified Industrial segment subsidiary API Group. This acquisition is a complement to both organizations as Dunmore will take advantage of vast capital availability with Steel Partners and subsequently enhance the revenues of both organizations

