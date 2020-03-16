Graphene Market Research Report, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global graphene market to grow at a CAGR of 25% during 2020-2025.

Graphene refers to a monolayer of carbon atoms, which are tightly bound in a hexagonal honeycomb lattice. It exhibits high thermal and electrical conductivity, permeability, electron mobility and mechanical strength. As a result, it acts as a building block for other graphitic materials and is widely utilized in the energy, defense, medical, electronics and aerospace industries across the globe. Some of the commonly available forms of graphene are graphene films, sheets, nanoribbons, nanoplatelets and graphene oxide.

Graphene nanoplates are employed in the electronics industry for enhancing the physical properties of polymer materials, such as thermoplastics, thermoset composites, natural and synthetic rubber, paints, coatings and elastomers. Additionally, graphene films find extensive application in the manufacturing of protective coatings, which are further used in batteries, smartphones and flexible electronic devices. Apart from this, the escalating demand for lightweight and renewable materials around the world is also strengthening the market growth. Furthermore, leading manufacturers are focusing on research and development (R&D) activities to enhance the thermal and electrical conductivity properties of graphene. This is projected to bolster the market growth in the coming years.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Type:

1. Mono-layer & Bi-layer Graphene

2. Few Layer Graphene (FLG)

3. Graphene Oxide (GO)

4. Graphene Nano Platelets (GNP)

5. Others

Market Breakup by Application:

1. Batteries

2. Supercapacitors

3. Transparent Electrodes

4. Integrated Circuits

5. Others

Market Breakup by End-Use Industry:

1. Electronics and Telecommunication

2. Bio-medical and Healthcare

3. Energy

4. Aerospace and Defense

5. Others

Market Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. South Korea

3. United Kingdom

4. Latin America

5. Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being ACS Material LLC, Angstron Materials Inc., CVD Equipment Corporation, Grafoid Inc., Graphene 3d Lab Inc., Graphene NanoChem PLC, Graphenea S.A., Haydale Graphene Industries Plc, Vorbeck Materials Corp., XG Sciences Inc., etc.

