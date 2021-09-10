Grapeseed Oil Market With Emerging Key Players, Scope and Overview Forecast till 2020 to 2026 | Mediaco Vrac, Tampieri Group, Borges Mediterranean Group

“

Grapeseed Oil Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Grapeseed Oil market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Grapeseed Oil Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Grapeseed Oil market data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization.

Grapeseed Oil Market Report Covers the market status, volume, share, and growth factors and also includes the major development factors, key trends, opportunities, and major company profiles [ Mediaco Vrac, Tampieri Group, Borges Mediterranean Group, Lesieur Solutions Industries, Olitalia, Gustav Heess, Pietro Coricelli, Jinyuone, Food & Vine, Oleificio Salvadori, Costa d’Oro, Mazola, Seedoil, SANO, Sophim, Aromex Industry, Qingdao Pujing, Kunhua Biological Technolog, Guanghua Oil, Hebei Xinqidian Biotechnology ]. Grapeseed Oil Market Concentrates on the global key producers, To explain, define and determine the Grapeseed Oil market by type, application, and region and examine the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

The global Grapeseed Oil market was estimated to be valued at USD $$ million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD $$ million by 2026, at a CAGR from 2020 to 2026. Increasing demand for Grapeseed Oil market constraints, increasing in infrastructure development in developing regions, growing demand for industry segment are some of the main driving factors for market growth.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Grapeseed Oil Market Report :

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

– The report, global Grapeseed Oil market, comprises an analysis of vendors, which includes financial status, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, business strategies, and views.

– The report covers the competitive landscape, which includes M&A, joint ventures & collaborations, and competitor comparison analysis.

– In the vendors profile section, for companies that are privately held, the financial information and revenue of segments will be limited.

This report covers leading companies associated in Grapeseed Oil market:

Mediaco Vrac, Tampieri Group, Borges Mediterranean Group, Lesieur Solutions Industries, Olitalia, Gustav Heess, Pietro Coricelli, Jinyuone, Food & Vine, Oleificio Salvadori, Costa d’Oro, Mazola, Seedoil, SANO, Sophim, Aromex Industry, Qingdao Pujing, Kunhua Biological Technolog, Guanghua Oil, Hebei Xinqidian Biotechnology

Objective of Studies:

– To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Grapeseed Oil market.

– To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Grapeseed Oil market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.

– To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.

– To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

– To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

– To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

– To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Grapeseed Oil market.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Mechanically by Pressing, Chemically Extracted

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Food Industry, Cosmetics, Supplements and Health-Care, Other

Geographical Breakdown:

Market Segment by Countries, covering

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Grapeseed Oil markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Grapeseed Oil market from primary as well as secondary sources. The report covers detailed evaluation of market segment, type and application which will help readers understand the different aspect leading to market growth. The report evaluation is based on present trend and historic milestones affecting the market in positive as well as negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Grapeseed Oil market.

Table of Contents

1 Grapeseed Oil Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Grapeseed Oil

1.2 Grapeseed Oil Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Grapeseed Oil Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Mechanically by Pressing

1.2.3 Chemically Extracted

1.3 Grapeseed Oil Segment by Application

1.3.1 Grapeseed Oil Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Food Industry

1.3.3 Cosmetics

1.3.4 Supplements and Health-Care

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Grapeseed Oil Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Grapeseed Oil Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Grapeseed Oil Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Grapeseed Oil Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Grapeseed Oil Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Grapeseed Oil Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Grapeseed Oil Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Grapeseed Oil Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Grapeseed Oil Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Grapeseed Oil Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Grapeseed Oil Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Grapeseed Oil Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Grapeseed Oil Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Grapeseed Oil Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Grapeseed Oil Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Grapeseed Oil Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Grapeseed Oil Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Grapeseed Oil Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Grapeseed Oil Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Grapeseed Oil Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Grapeseed Oil Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Grapeseed Oil Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Grapeseed Oil Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Grapeseed Oil Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Grapeseed Oil Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Grapeseed Oil Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Grapeseed Oil Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Grapeseed Oil Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Grapeseed Oil Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Grapeseed Oil Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Grapeseed Oil Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Grapeseed Oil Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Grapeseed Oil Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Grapeseed Oil Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Grapeseed Oil Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Grapeseed Oil Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Grapeseed Oil Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Grapeseed Oil Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Grapeseed Oil Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Grapeseed Oil Business

6.1 Mediaco Vrac

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Mediaco Vrac Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Mediaco Vrac Grapeseed Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Mediaco Vrac Products Offered

6.1.5 Mediaco Vrac Recent Development

6.2 Tampieri Group

6.2.1 Tampieri Group Grapeseed Oil Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 Tampieri Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Tampieri Group Grapeseed Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Tampieri Group Products Offered

6.2.5 Tampieri Group Recent Development

6.3 Borges Mediterranean Group

6.3.1 Borges Mediterranean Group Grapeseed Oil Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 Borges Mediterranean Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Borges Mediterranean Group Grapeseed Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Borges Mediterranean Group Products Offered

6.3.5 Borges Mediterranean Group Recent Development

6.4 Lesieur Solutions Industries

6.4.1 Lesieur Solutions Industries Grapeseed Oil Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 Lesieur Solutions Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Lesieur Solutions Industries Grapeseed Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Lesieur Solutions Industries Products Offered

6.4.5 Lesieur Solutions Industries Recent Development

6.5 Olitalia

6.5.1 Olitalia Grapeseed Oil Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 Olitalia Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Olitalia Grapeseed Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Olitalia Products Offered

6.5.5 Olitalia Recent Development

6.6 Gustav Heess

6.6.1 Gustav Heess Grapeseed Oil Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Gustav Heess Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Gustav Heess Grapeseed Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Gustav Heess Products Offered

6.6.5 Gustav Heess Recent Development

6.7 Pietro Coricelli

6.6.1 Pietro Coricelli Grapeseed Oil Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Pietro Coricelli Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Pietro Coricelli Grapeseed Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Pietro Coricelli Products Offered

6.7.5 Pietro Coricelli Recent Development

6.8 Jinyuone

6.8.1 Jinyuone Grapeseed Oil Production Sites and Area Served

6.8.2 Jinyuone Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Jinyuone Grapeseed Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Jinyuone Products Offered

6.8.5 Jinyuone Recent Development

6.9 Food & Vine

6.9.1 Food & Vine Grapeseed Oil Production Sites and Area Served

6.9.2 Food & Vine Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Food & Vine Grapeseed Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Food & Vine Products Offered

6.9.5 Food & Vine Recent Development

6.10 Oleificio Salvadori

6.10.1 Oleificio Salvadori Grapeseed Oil Production Sites and Area Served

6.10.2 Oleificio Salvadori Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Oleificio Salvadori Grapeseed Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Oleificio Salvadori Products Offered

6.10.5 Oleificio Salvadori Recent Development

6.11 Costa d’Oro

6.11.1 Costa d’Oro Grapeseed Oil Production Sites and Area Served

6.11.2 Costa d’Oro Grapeseed Oil Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Costa d’Oro Grapeseed Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Costa d’Oro Products Offered

6.11.5 Costa d’Oro Recent Development

6.12 Mazola

6.12.1 Mazola Grapeseed Oil Production Sites and Area Served

6.12.2 Mazola Grapeseed Oil Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Mazola Grapeseed Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Mazola Products Offered

6.12.5 Mazola Recent Development

6.13 Seedoil

6.13.1 Seedoil Grapeseed Oil Production Sites and Area Served

6.13.2 Seedoil Grapeseed Oil Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Seedoil Grapeseed Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Seedoil Products Offered

6.13.5 Seedoil Recent Development

6.14 SANO

6.14.1 SANO Grapeseed Oil Production Sites and Area Served

6.14.2 SANO Grapeseed Oil Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 SANO Grapeseed Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 SANO Products Offered

6.14.5 SANO Recent Development

6.15 Sophim

6.15.1 Sophim Grapeseed Oil Production Sites and Area Served

6.15.2 Sophim Grapeseed Oil Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Sophim Grapeseed Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Sophim Products Offered

6.15.5 Sophim Recent Development

6.16 Aromex Industry

6.16.1 Aromex Industry Grapeseed Oil Production Sites and Area Served

6.16.2 Aromex Industry Grapeseed Oil Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 Aromex Industry Grapeseed Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Aromex Industry Products Offered

6.16.5 Aromex Industry Recent Development

6.17 Qingdao Pujing

6.17.1 Qingdao Pujing Grapeseed Oil Production Sites and Area Served

6.17.2 Qingdao Pujing Grapeseed Oil Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.17.3 Qingdao Pujing Grapeseed Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Qingdao Pujing Products Offered

6.17.5 Qingdao Pujing Recent Development

6.18 Kunhua Biological Technolog

6.18.1 Kunhua Biological Technolog Grapeseed Oil Production Sites and Area Served

6.18.2 Kunhua Biological Technolog Grapeseed Oil Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.18.3 Kunhua Biological Technolog Grapeseed Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 Kunhua Biological Technolog Products Offered

6.18.5 Kunhua Biological Technolog Recent Development

6.19 Guanghua Oil

6.19.1 Guanghua Oil Grapeseed Oil Production Sites and Area Served

6.19.2 Guanghua Oil Grapeseed Oil Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.19.3 Guanghua Oil Grapeseed Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.19.4 Guanghua Oil Products Offered

6.19.5 Guanghua Oil Recent Development

6.20 Hebei Xinqidian Biotechnology

6.20.1 Hebei Xinqidian Biotechnology Grapeseed Oil Production Sites and Area Served

6.20.2 Hebei Xinqidian Biotechnology Grapeseed Oil Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.20.3 Hebei Xinqidian Biotechnology Grapeseed Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.20.4 Hebei Xinqidian Biotechnology Products Offered

6.20.5 Hebei Xinqidian Biotechnology Recent Development

7 Grapeseed Oil Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Grapeseed Oil Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Grapeseed Oil

7.4 Grapeseed Oil Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Grapeseed Oil Distributors List

8.3 Grapeseed Oil Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Grapeseed Oil Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Grapeseed Oil by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Grapeseed Oil by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Grapeseed Oil Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Grapeseed Oil by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Grapeseed Oil by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Grapeseed Oil Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Grapeseed Oil by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Grapeseed Oil by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Grapeseed Oil Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Grapeseed Oil Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Grapeseed Oil Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Grapeseed Oil Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Grapeseed Oil Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

