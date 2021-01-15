Grape Seed Oil Market Trends Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Shares, Growth Opportunities and Forecast | Mediaco Vrac, Tampieri Group, Borges Mediterranean Group

“

Grape Seed Oil Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Grape Seed Oil market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Grape Seed Oil Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Grape Seed Oil market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Grape Seed Oil Market Report Covers the market status, volume, share, and growth factors and also includes the major development factors, key trends, opportunities, and major company profiles Mediaco Vrac, Tampieri Group, Borges Mediterranean Group, Lesieur Solutions Industries, Olitalia, Gustav Heess, Pietro Coricelli, Jinyuone, Food & Vine, Oleificio Salvadori, Costa d'Oro, Mazola, Seedoil, SANO, Sophim, Aromex Industry, Qingdao Pujing, Kunhua Biological Technology, Guanghua Oil, Hebei xinqidian Biotechnology .

Summary

Grape seed oil (also called grapeseed oil or grape oil, abbreviation: GSO) is pressed from the seeds of grapes, and is thus an abundant by-product of winemaking. Grape seed oil is low in saturated fats and high in polyunsaturated fats making it a healthy choice for the heart and cardiovascular system. Grape seed oil is an excellent source of linoleic acid, an omega-6 essential fatty acid that cannot be synthesized by the human body but is a nutritional necessity for healthy development and growth.

First, The global grape seed oil industry is relatively separated. In the world wide, giant players in edible oil industry, namely Mediaco Vrac, Tampieri Group, Borges Mediterranean Group, Lesieur Solutions Industries, Olitalia, Gustav Heess and Pietro Coricelliare are the leading players in this industry.

Second, The global market of grape seed oil mainly relies on the grape seed production and downstream demand. For the past five years, grape seed production has been fluctuating due to the soil and weather condition.

Third, regionally, the production area of grape seed oil is mostly wine production areas, due to grape seed oil is one of the waste products produced during winemaking. The global major wine production zones: Italy, France, USA, Spain and China etc. Moreover, grape seed oil is mainly consumed in domestic area rather than exported to other countries.

Fourth, technology of grape seed oil is vital in the production. The method chosen for oil extraction depends on the nature of raw material.

Fifth, The global market for grape seed oil has been in mature status for the past years. Grape seed oil has been used by people for thousands of years, and the use of grape seed oil has also been recognized in many areas. Additionally, the import and export business is not frequent, due to the high expense of transportation and low market price.

Sixth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With The global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of grape seed oil will increase.

Seventh, we tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Grape Seed Oil market was 360 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 480 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% between 2020 and 2026.

This report covers leading companies associated in Grape Seed Oil market:

Mediaco Vrac, Tampieri Group, Borges Mediterranean Group, Lesieur Solutions Industries, Olitalia, Gustav Heess, Pietro Coricelli, Jinyuone, Food & Vine, Oleificio Salvadori, Costa d’Oro, Mazola, Seedoil, SANO, Sophim, Aromex Industry, Qingdao Pujing, Kunhua Biological Technology, Guanghua Oil, Hebei xinqidian Biotechnology

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Mechanically by pressing

Chemically extracted

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Food Industry

Cosmetics

Supplements and health-care

Other

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Grape Seed Oil markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Grape Seed Oil market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Grape Seed Oil market.

