GPS Receiver Market Growth Analysis by 2025

The recent market report on the global GPS Receiver market evaluates the different parameters that are projected to influence the prospects of the GPS Receiver market during the forecast period. According to the study, the global GPS Receiver market is estimated to reach the market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029. The study further states that the GPS Receiver market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029).

The extensive report fragments the GPS Receiver market into multiple segments such as product type, regions, end uses, and industries.

The study throws light on the market share, size, revenue growth, and pricing analysis of each product type.

End Use analysis included in the report provides readers a clear understanding of how the GPS Receiver is utilized in different industrial domains.

Competition Outlook

The market study provides valuable insights related to the major players involved in the GPS Receiver market. The study includes information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, product launches, and research & development activities.

Key Players

Some of the key players of GPS Receiver Market are: u-blox, STMicroelectronics, Broadcom, Esterline Technologies, Honeywell International, Qualcomm, and Others

GPS Receiver Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, GPS Receiver Market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, the GPS Receiver Market in North America is expected to dominate during the forecast period, owing to many local vendors in the market. North America region is expected to be followed by Japan and Asia Pacific.

Regional analysis for GPS Receiver Market includes

North America Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Market

Middle East and Africa Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The regional analysis enclosed in the report offers a microscopic view of the different factors that are expected to shape the growth of the GPS Receiver market in each region.

