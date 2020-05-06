Google bans hundreds of Android apps from the Play Store for obnoxious ads

Google has removed nearly 600 “annoying” Android apps from the Play Store and prohibit their developers in the latest attempt to curb fraudulent mobile advertising, the company announced on Thursday. Google policy does not allow ads that display while the app is not in use or that trick users into clicking on ads by mistake.

The company said it defines the annoying ads as “the ads shown to users in unexpected ways, including damage or interfere with the usability of the device functions,” such as full-screen ads that appear during phone calls or when using a navigation application, according to Per Bjorke, product manager Google’s senior ad traffic quality writing company blog post.

Bjorke also notes that the company has developed a “machine-learning-based approach” to help better detect out-of-context advertisements in applications, which led to sweeping ban today. “Developers continue to become more intelligent dangerous in spreading and masking annoying ads, but we have developed a new technology of our own to protect against this behavior,” Bjorke writes.

Most of the applications found in violation made by a developer based in China, India, and Singapore, and the majority is intended for English-speaking users, reports BuzzFeed News. Repeat offenders Cheetah Mobile, a public company based in China, has more than 40 applications that draw from the Play Store in the latest wave of the ban, according to BuzzFeed News.

Bjorke told BuzzFeed News that turns the offending developers have been using techniques similar to the detection Evade, but he did not know whether it was a coordinated effort. Google will offer refunds for brands whose ads may have been affected by intrusive pop-ups, he added.

This is not the first time Google has taken action against the developer of this kind, although the action today seems the biggest sweep of the perpetrators of fraudulent ads to date. In July, Google prohibits the developer China CooTek to use plug-in adware that users aggressive ad delivery even when the app is not in use.