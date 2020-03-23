Good Growth Opportunities in Pet Food Market

In 2018, the market size of Pet Food Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period. In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Pet Food . This report studies the global market size of Pet Food , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

In global Pet Food market, the following companies are covered: Increasing demand for pet specific products is one of the major factors boosting the demand in U.K.. Apart from this, nutritional food segment is the fastest growing segment in U.K.. Increasing awareness about pet health among the pet owners is one of the major factors boosting the demand for nutritional food in U.K.. However, Spain is the fastest growing market in Europe. Increasing trend for nuclear family is one of the major factors boosting the demand for pet food in Spain. Apart from this, increasing awareness about pet health is also boosting the demand for pet food in Spain.

The report also analyzes macro economic factors influencing and inhibiting the growth of pet food market in Europe. In addition, the report also provides Average Selling Price (ASP) across all the product segments in countries analyzed in the course of research. The report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

This report provides strategic analysis of the Europe pet food market, and the growth forecast for the period 2015 to 2021. The span of the report includes competitive analysis of various market segments based on the pet type, food type and in-depth cross sectional analysis of the pet food market across different countries.

In the report, the market has been segmented by food type, pet type and by country. The study highlights current market trends and provides the forecast from 2015 to 2021. We have also covered the current market scenario for the pet food market and highlighted future trends that will affect demand. By country, the market has been segmented into U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands and rest of Europe. The present market size and forecast until 2021 have been provided in the report. In addition, the report also provides brand share of the major brands in the countries covered within the scope of research.

The Europe Pet Food Market has been segmented as:

Europe Pet Food Market: By Country

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

The report provides a cross-sectional analysis of all the above segments with respect to the below mentioned countries.

Europe Pet Food Market: By Pet Type

Dog Food

Cat Food

Others

Europe Pet Food Market: By Food Type

Dry Food

Wet Food/ Canned Food

Nutritious Food

Snacks/Treats

Others





