Good Growth Opportunities in Food Certification Market

Assessment of the Global Food Certification Market

The recent study on the Food Certification market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Food Certification market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Food Certification market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Food Certification market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Food Certification market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Food Certification market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Food Certification market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Food Certification market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Food Certification across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

By geography, the global food certification market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The scope of the report offers an insight into food certifications in these regions based on revenue (USD billion). In addition, current and future trends in the food certification market are covered in the report.

Currently, Germany is dominating the market for food certification in Europe followed by the U.K. Furthermore, the U.S. dominates the market for food certification in North America. Increasing health consciousness coupled with consumer awareness regarding side effects of contaminated food products is driving the food certification market. China dominates the food certification market in Asia Pacific followed by India. Factors such as increased standard of living and rising preference for quality food products are positively influencing the food certification market.

Key global certification bodies include ISO 22000, International Food Standard, British Retail Consortium, Safe Quality Food Standard, Kosher certification, Halal certification and Food Safety and Standard Authority of India, China Food and Drug Administration, Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, U.S. Department of Agriculture among others. These certification bodies through audit and follow-up ensure that companies who are involved in food production have proper food safety management systems in place. Furthermore, they ensure that food products are safe for consumption.

Based on application, the market is segmented into processed meat and poultry products, dairy products, infant food products, organic food, beverages, and other packaged food products. Consumers prefer certified food products due to growing awareness about food safety. Organic food products are gaining momentum due to rising health concern among consumers.

Demand for safe food products is increasing considerably. Furthermore, food safety management authorities along with consumers are increasingly concerned about the quality and safety of food products. Demand for certified food products is expected to significantly increase as these products are certified after meeting required standards of any authorized certification body. Changing consumer perception about safety and quality of food products coupled with growing preference for convenience food products are fueling demand for food certification globally.

Key players in the food certification market in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW include Dekra SE, Bureau Veritas, AsureQuality Limited, Underwriters Laboratories Inc, SGS SA, Intertek Group plc, Lloyd\’s Register Group Limited, TÜV SÜD AG, DNV GL Group AS, and ALS Limited.

Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Food Certification market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Food Certification market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Food Certification market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Food Certification market

The report addresses the following queries related to the Food Certification market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the Food Certification market establish their foothold in the current Food Certification market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the Food Certification market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the Food Certification market solidify their position in the Food Certification market?

