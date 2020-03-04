Goat Milk Market Growth Insights to 2027 – Delamere Dairy, Emmi Group, Hay Dairies, Kavli, Goat Partners

Growing consumer preference towards healthy diet is driving the market at a CAGR of 3.0%

Latest market study on “Global Goat Milk Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Milk, Cheese, Milk Powder, Others); Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets and Supermarket, Convenience Store, Specialty Stores, Online, Others) and Geography”, The global goat milk market was valued at US$ 13,559.6 Mn in 2018 and is projected to be worth US$ 17,440.7 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Get Sample PDF at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008580/

Goats’ milk is very nutritious, and contains vital minerals. It also contains vitamins, and higher amounts of potassium, iron and vitamin A than cows’ milk. Goat milk is very healthful, has a protein composition similar to human breast milk and is extra digestible than cow milk. On the basis of product, the global goat milk market is categorized into milk, cheese, milk powder and others. In 2018, the milk segment accounted for a larger share of the global goat milk market. The demand for goat milk market is primarily driven by the various nutritional benefits offered by it. The goat milk contains less lactose than cow’s milk, it is easily digested, and the goat milk has plenty of calcium, lower cholesterol, and is a good source of essential vitamins. The goat milk also helps in curing a lot of diseases, and it is used to improve the platelet count during viral infections as it has antibodies and is considered a natural cure for jaundice. Various types of processed goat milk, such as fresh whole goat milk, fresh semi-skimmed goat milk, UHT whole goat milk, and UHT skimmed goat milk are offered by the companies operating in the market.

North America is expected to be the fastest-growing market for goat milk in the coming years. The US is a developed country in terms of standard of living, infrastructure, and many others. North America has led to a highly competitive market regarding technological developments. Factors such as utilization of automation and amendments in food safety regulations by FDI are propelling the growth of the North American food industry, which in turn is expected to influence the goat milk market during the forecast period. Associations and committees established in North America for the food & beverage sector take care of every aspect of food production, preserving, testing, quality control, packaging, labeling, and more. The FDA (Food and Drug Administration) is charged to control and manage food safety. These factors are again helping to boost the growth of goat milk market in North America.

The market for global goat milk is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the global goat milk market are Delamere Dairy, Emmi Group, Hay Dairies Pte Ltd., Kavli, Goat Partners International, Inc., Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd. Stickney Hill Dairy, Inc., Granarolo Group, Summer Hill Goat Dairy, and Gay Lea Foods Co-operative Ltd. among others.

Global Goat Milk Market – By Product

Milk

Cheese

Milk Powder

Others

Global Goat Milk Market – By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online

Others

Global Goat Milk Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy UK Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Australia China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of SAM



