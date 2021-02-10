GNSS Chip Market Evolving Technology and Growth Outlook 2020- Intel Corporation, U-Blox Holdings Ag, Mediatek Inc., Navika Electronics

The Global GNSS Chip Market research report aims to provide an unbiased and a comprehensive outlook of the Global market to the readers. Analysts have studied the key trends defining the trajectory of the market. The research report also includes an assessment of the achievements made by the players in the GNSS Chip Market so far.

The GNSS Chip Market was valued at USD 3.64 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach USD 5.63 billion by 2023, with a CAGR of 7.56%, during the forecast period (2018 – 2023).

Exclusive offer: Up to 30% discount on this report

Inquire for sample before purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01241063730/global-gnss-chip-market-by-device-type-smartphones-tablets-personal-navigation-devices-in-vehicle-systems-application-type-end-users-and-region-growth-trends-and-forecast-2018-2023/inquiry?mode=DP&source=nysenewstimes

Companies covered:

Intel Corporation, U-Blox Holdings Ag, Mediatek Inc., Navika Electronics, Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd., Skyworks Solutions, Inc., Furuno Electric Co. Ltd. and other for more company coverage please register for sample inquiry.

Market Overview

The market for the GNSS Chip Market is increasing at high rate across the world, owing to the emergence of advanced GNSS – enabled platforms, which helps to develop new GNSS technology. Advanced, GNSS chips allow thousands of customers to use similar resources aiding companies to reduce their expenses. With the rising demand for the high-speed internet for applications such as autonomous driving, distance learning, video calling, multi-user gaming, and the advent of the 5G network is increasing rapidly, Smart Cities and the IoT is set to spawn a further proliferation and diversification of GNSS-enabled added-value services. All the above factors have been significant growth aspects for the cloud enable technology market on a global arena.

Growing Demand for Consumer Electronic and IoT Devices Applications.

With the most cost-effective and performant source of positioning and timing information in outdoor environments, GNSS has become an important element of major contemporary technology developments notably including the Augmented Reality, IoT, Big Data, Smart Cities and Multimodal Logistics. The annual revenues will hit Euro 195 billion in 2025, more than 2.5 times higher than the expected GNSS device and service revenues. These distinct macro trends will take place within, across and beyond conventional GNSS market segments. Whereas GNSS is the key enabler of several services encapsulated in these macro trends, emerging technology paradigms such as the IoT or Smart Cities create linkages between established GNSS market segments, creating a window of opportunity for hybrid and cross-cutting applications and generating new user needs and requirements.

Get Discount on this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01241063730/global-gnss-chip-market-by-device-type-smartphones-tablets-personal-navigation-devices-in-vehicle-systems-application-type-end-users-and-region-growth-trends-and-forecast-2018-2023/discount?mode=DP&source=nysenewstimes

Competitive Insights:

Feb 2018: u-blox has done product innovation in their product portfolio e u_blox F9 technology platform, delivering high precision positioning solutions for mass market industrial and automotive applications.

May 2017: STMicroelectronics NV has done the partnership with Allystar to develop GNSS applications and solutions for automotive products as well as a wide array of some other applications.

Influence of the GNSS Chip market report:

Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the GNSS Chip market.

GNSS Chip market recent innovations and major events.

Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the GNSS Chip market-leading players.

Conclusive study about the growth plot of GNSS Chip market for forthcoming years.

In-depth understanding of GNSS Chip market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the GNSS Chip market.

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01241063730/global-gnss-chip-market-by-device-type-smartphones-tablets-personal-navigation-devices-in-vehicle-systems-application-type-end-users-and-region-growth-trends-and-forecast-2018-2023?mode=DP&source=nysenewstimes

We Offer Customization On Report Based On Specific Client Requirement:

– Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

CONTACT US:

Irfan Tamboli (Sales)

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]