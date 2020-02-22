GM Food Safety Testing Market 2020: Global Industry Top Players (SGS S.A., Bureau Veritas S.A., Intertek Group plc, Eurofins Scientific SE and ALS Limited)

This report studies the global GM Food Safety Testing market, analyzes and researches the GM Food Safety Testing development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

GM Meat Safety Testing

GM Vegetables Safety Testing

Market segment by Application, GM Food Safety Testing can be split into

Enterprise

Research Institute

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview of GM Food Safety Testing

1.1 GM Food Safety Testing Market Overview

1.2 Global GM Food Safety Testing Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.3 GM Food Safety Testing Market by Type

2 Global GM Food Safety Testing Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 GM Food Safety Testing Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 SGS S.A.

3.2 Bureau Veritas S.A.

3.3 Intertek Group plc

3.4 Eurofins Scientific SE

3.5 ALS Limited

3.6 Thermo Fisher Scientific

3.7 Mérieux NutriSciences

3.8 AsureQuality

3.9 Microbac Laboratories

4 Global GM Food Safety Testing Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global GM Food Safety Testing Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global GM Food Safety Testing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of GM Food Safety Testing in Future

5 United States GM Food Safety Testing Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States GM Food Safety Testing Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States GM Food Safety Testing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States GM Food Safety Testing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

6 EU GM Food Safety Testing Development Status and Outlook

6.1 EU GM Food Safety Testing Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 EU GM Food Safety Testing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 EU GM Food Safety Testing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

7 Japan GM Food Safety Testing Development Status and Outlook

7.1 Japan GM Food Safety Testing Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Japan GM Food Safety Testing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 Japan GM Food Safety Testing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

8 China GM Food Safety Testing Development Status and Outlook

8.1 China GM Food Safety Testing Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 China GM Food Safety Testing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 China GM Food Safety Testing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

9 India GM Food Safety Testing Development Status and Outlook

9.1 India GM Food Safety Testing Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 India GM Food Safety Testing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 India GM Food Safety Testing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

10 Southeast Asia GM Food Safety Testing Development Status and Outlook

10.1 Southeast Asia GM Food Safety Testing Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Southeast Asia GM Food Safety Testing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 Southeast Asia GM Food Safety Testing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

