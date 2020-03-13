Glycomics/glycobiology Market Satisfactory Note, Eyeing Growth Trends Ahead | Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs, Agilent Technologies

Glycomics/glycobiology Market report is an analytical assessment of the prime challenges that will arrive in the market in terms of sales, export/import, or revenue. The general Glycomics/glycobiology Market drivers analysed in this report are consumer demand, government policy and demand which makes consumer to buy product thereby leads to Glycomics/glycobiology Market growth and development. The Glycomics/glycobiology Market report makes you knowledgeable about the market and competitive landscape which supports you with enhanced decision making, better manage marketing of goods and decide market goals for better profitability. Glycomics/glycobiology Market report is a promising, excellent, pioneering, client-centric, and trustworthy market research report which delights client’s business needs.

Major Players such as are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bruker, Danaher, Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs, Agilent Technologies, Inc, R&D Systems, Inc, Shimadzu Corporation, Takara Bio Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corporation, Ludger Ltd and many others.

Glycomics/glycobiology market is expected to reach USD 4.38 billion by 2029 in the forecasted period of 2020-2029 with a health CAGR of 14.6%. The market is driven due to Increasing funding for proteomics & glycomics research and growing R&D expenditure in the forecasted period.

Glycomics/glycobiology market has been segmented on the basis product, application, and end user.

On the basis of product, the glycomics/glycobiology market is segmented into enzymes, instruments, kits, and reagents. Enzymes are further segmented into enzymes, glycosidases, glycosyltransferases, neuraminidases, sialyltransferases, other. Instruments are further segmented into antibody arrays, HPLC, lectin arrays, MALDI-TOF, mass spectrometers, other. Kits are further segmented into glycan labelling kits, glycan purification kits, glycan release kits, other. Reagents are further segmented into glycoproteins, monosaccharides, oligosaccharides, other reagents. The enzymes segment is expected to grow during the forecast period at the highest CAGR. Their consumables and broad use in a variety of testing and development procedures and in drug-discovery is the main reason for this rise.

On the basis of application, the glycomics/glycobiology market is segmented into diagnostics, drug discovery & development, oncology, immunology, other.

Key Developments in the Glycomics/glycobiology Market :

In October 2019, S-Bio US launched an EZGlyco O-Glyan Prep Kit, an advanced research tool that allows scientists to produce glycoprotein O-glycans on a smooth, quick and reliable basis. S-BIO’s EZGlyco o-glycan package allows a fairly quick and reliable O-Glycan Analysis in support of current Biopharma initiatives. S-BIO’s latest O-Glyan Prep Package for HPLC and LC-Ms enabling glycoprotein characteristic analysis for biotherapy user’s uses non-toxic reactive and an easy procedure for processing, enriching, marking and purifying O-glycans in 5 hours.

In March 2019, ForteBio, the Biologics Business Unit of Molecular Devices, announced the availability of a new test kit for high-throughput glycan screening at the Bioprocess International (BPI) west conference in 2019. The GlyS package, developed for use on industry-leading Octet devices, provides a ground-breaking ability to faster, sooner in its production and with more tests than traditional methods for optimum sialylation. The GlyS Kit is part of the ForteBio process and product creativity promise to help better informed customers make choices faster, and that production cost and time.

Table of Content: Glycomics/glycobiology Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Glycomics/glycobiology Market Report

Part 03: Global Glycomics/glycobiology Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Glycomics/glycobiology Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Glycomics/glycobiology Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Glycomics/glycobiology Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

