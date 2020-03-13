Glycinates Market 2020-2025 Growth Prospects || Analyzed by Top Key Players – Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical, Galaxy Surfactants, Novotech Nutraceuticals, Schaumann;

With this report, a strong organization can be built which can make better decisions for a successful business. Glycinates market research report is very crucial in several ways for business growth and to thrive in the market. It also provides the list of major competitors along with the strategic insights and analysis of the key factors influencing the industry. It enables clients to take strategic decisions and accomplish growth objectives. So, gain thorough analysis of the Glycinates market structure and forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market with this outstanding market report.

The global glycinates market is expected to reach USD 1470.98 billion by 2025, from USD 929.91 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Get Exclusive Sample Copy of This Report Here https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-glycinates-market&raksh

Some of the major players operating in the global glycinates market are – BASF, Solvay, Ajinomoto, Clariant, Albion Laboratories, Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical, Galaxy Surfactants, Novotech Nutraceuticals, Schaumann, Dunstan Nutrition, Aliphos, Chaitanya Chemicals Provit, Shanghai Greenearth Chemicals Co.,Ltd., Pinnacle Bioceuticals LLP and Glenmark Generics, Ltd.,PerfectIn PTFE Solution CO., LTD., China Skyrun Industrial CO., LTD., Guangzhou Quanto Chemical Co.,Ltd. and BALAJIAMINES, LTD., Purina Animal Nutrition and ForFarmers NV, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Dunstan Nutrition, Solvay, Schaumann, Clariant, Albion Laboratories, Galaxy Surfactants, Aliphos, Chaitanya Chemicals, Provit (Poland), and Novotech Nutraceuticals among others.

Market Definition: Global Glycinates Market

Glycinates are known as glycine chelates having good skin compatibility and foaming properties. These minerals are prepared with the help of amino acid and other high-quality chemicals to ensure the best quality of glycinates. Owing to their accurate composition, health benefits and effectiveness, demand for glycinates is high among consumers. Glycinates are used in farming and agriculture industries to feed chicken and cattle in order to provide important nutrients for their growth. There are several types of glycinates formed after different chemical treatments such as protein digest-mineral glycinates, zinc glycinates, manganese glycinates, magnesium glycinates, copper glycinates, calcium glycinates, boron glycinates, cobalt glycinates, selenium glycinates, chromium glycinates, iodine glycinates, and many more. Selenium deficiency may lead to white muscle disease. The glycinates are majorly used in personal care products. Its consumption increases the level of vitamin E in the body. According to the article published by assochem, the beauty and personal care market in India is expected to have market value of USD 25 billion by the year 2025. The major players in the glycinates are making various developments such as launch of new products, opening new research and development centres and new plants for contributing to the growth of the glycinates market. Solvay Novecare leading glycinates producer has developed industry-leading innovative ingredients and specialty technologies which will be used for hair, skin and body. This innovation was showcased at In-Cosmetics Amsterdam 2018.

Read Complete Details with TOC Here https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-glycinates-market

Major Glycinates Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising demand from supplements & preventive healthcare products sectors

Growth of feed & personal care industries

Increasing awareness about precision nutrition techniques

Mineral deficiency among consumers

High R&D costs

Market Segmentation: Global Glycinates Market

The global glycinates market is segmented based on form, type, application and geographical segments.

Based on type, the global glycinates market is segmented into magnesium glycinate, zinc glycinate, calcium glycinate, copper glycinate, manganese glycinate, sodium glycinate and others.

On the basis of form, the global glycinates market is classified into dry and liquid.

On the basis of application, the global glycinates market is classified into pharmaceuticals/nutraceuticals, food additives, feed additives, personal care products and others.

Based on geography, the global glycinates market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Glycinates Market

The global glycinates market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of glycinates market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

To Get This Report at an Attractive Cost, Click Here https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-glycinates-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research is a versatile market research and consulting firm with over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Our coverage of industries include Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Semiconductors, Machinery, Information and Communication Technology, Automobiles and Automotive, Chemical and Material, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Specialty Chemicals, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Robotics, among many others.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude.We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Mail: [email protected]