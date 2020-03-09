Gluten Free Oats Market Report 2020: Global Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Gluten-Free Oats Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global gluten-free oats market size reached a value of US$ 178.7 Million in 2019. Oats are gluten-free cereals that are generally grown in temperate regions. They are rich in dietary fiber, beta-gluten, proteins, unsaturated fatty acids, vitamins and minerals. Consequently, they are used in the preparation of porridge, bread, biscuits, infant food, muesli, granola bars and other food products.

Some of the leading glute-free oats manufacturers are Quaker Oats (OAT) Company, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods (ESOP), Kinnusen Mylly Oy, Glebe Farm Food Limited, Avena Foods.

The rising health consciousness among individuals represents one of the major factors impelling the gluten-free oats market growth worldwide. Besides this, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and a rise in the gluten-intolerant population around the world are further driving the market growth. Furthermore, due to the inflating income levels and busy lifestyles of individuals, leading manufacturers that are operating in the industry are coming up with ready-to-eat (RTE) gluten-free oat products. They are also introducing international as well as regional flavored product variants to increase their existing market share. Other factors, such as the easy product availability through improving distribution channels, including online portals and in convenient packaging, are expected to drive the market growth in the coming years. Looking forward, we expect the global gluten-free oats market to reach a value of US$ 486.0 Million by 2025, representing a CAGR of around 17% during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Application:

Bakery

Breakfast Cereals

Snacks

Others

Market Breakup by Product:

Rolled Oats

Steel Cut Oats

Oat Bran

Oat Flour

Others

Market Breakup by End-Use:

HORECA

Retail

