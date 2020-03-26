Global Yoga Mat Market Industry Future Forecast Assessed on the Basis of How the Market is Predicted to Grow 2020 –2025

Description
Snapshot
Yoga mats are specially fabricated mats used as an aid during the practice of yoga to prevent hands and feet slipping during practice. They are mainly used both for home use and for yoga studios.
The global Yoga Mat market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Yoga Mat by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
PVC yoga mats
Rubber yoga mats
TPE yoga mats
Other yoga mats
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
Lululemon
Manduka PROlite
Jade Yoga
Hugger Mugger Para Rubber
PrAna Revolutionary
Gaiam, Easyoga
HATHAYOGA
Kharma Khare
Hosa Group
Yogabum
Aerolite
Aurorae
Barefoot Yoga
Keep well
Khataland
Microcell Composite
Yogarugs
Copeactive
Yogasana, A. Kolckmann
JiangXi Lveten Plastic
Liforme
Starlight Yoga
Bean Products
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Household
Yoga club
Others
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Yoga Mat Industry
Figure Yoga Mat Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Yoga Mat
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of Yoga Mat
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of Yoga Mat
Table Global Yoga Mat Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Yoga Mat Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 PVC yoga mats
Table Major Company List of PVC yoga mats
3.1.2 Rubber yoga mats
Table Major Company List of Rubber yoga mats
3.1.3 TPE yoga mats
Table Major Company List of TPE yoga mats
3.1.4 Other yoga mats
Table Major Company List of Other yoga mats
3.2 Market Size
Table Global Yoga Mat Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Figure Global Yoga Mat Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
3.3 Market Forecast
Table Global Yoga Mat Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million
4 Major Companies List
4.1 Lululemon (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.1.1 Lululemon Profile
Table Lululemon Overview List
4.1.2 Lululemon Products & Services
4.1.3 Lululemon Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Lululemon (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.2 Manduka PROlite (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2.1 Manduka PROlite Profile
Table Manduka PROlite Overview List
4.2.2 Manduka PROlite Products & Services
4.2.3 Manduka PROlite Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Manduka PROlite (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.3 Jade Yoga (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3.1 Jade Yoga Profile
Table Jade Yoga Overview List
4.3.2 Jade Yoga Products & Services
4.3.3 Jade Yoga Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Jade Yoga (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.4 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4.1 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Profile
Table Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Overview List
4.4.2 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Products & Services
4.4.3 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Hugger Mugger Para Rubber (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.5 PrAna Revolutionary (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5.1 PrAna Revolutionary Profile
Table PrAna Revolutionary Overview List
4.5.2 PrAna Revolutionary Products & Services
4.5.3 PrAna Revolutionary Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of PrAna Revolutionary (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.6 Gaiam, Easyoga (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6.1 Gaiam, Easyoga Profile
Table Gaiam, Easyoga Overview List
4.6.2 Gaiam, Easyoga Products & Services
4.6.3 Gaiam, Easyoga Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Gaiam, Easyoga (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.7 HATHAYOGA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7.1 HATHAYOGA Profile
Table HATHAYOGA Overview List
4.7.2 HATHAYOGA Products & Services
4.7.3 HATHAYOGA Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of HATHAYOGA (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.8 Kharma Khare (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.8.1 Kharma Khare Profile
Table Kharma Khare Overview List
4.8.2 Kharma Khare Products & Services
4.8.3 Kharma Khare Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Kharma Khare (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.9 Hosa Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.9.1 Hosa Group Profile
Table Hosa Group Overview List
4.9.2 Hosa Group Products & Services
4.9.3 Hosa Group Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Hosa Group (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.10 Yogabum (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.10.1 Yogabum Profile
Table Yogabum Overview List
4.10.2 Yogabum Products & Services
4.10.3 Yogabum Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Yogabum (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.11 Aerolite (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.11.1 Aerolite Profile
Table Aerolite Overview List
4.11.2 Aerolite Products & Services
4.11.3 Aerolite Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Aerolite (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.12 Aurorae (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.12.1 Aurorae Profile
Table Aurorae Overview List
4.12.2 Aurorae Products & Services
4.12.3 Aurorae Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Aurorae (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.13 Barefoot Yoga (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.13.1 Barefoot Yoga Profile
Table Barefoot Yoga Overview List
4.13.2 Barefoot Yoga Products & Services
4.13.3 Barefoot Yoga Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Barefoot Yoga (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.14 Keep well (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.14.1 Keep well Profile
Table Keep well Overview List
4.14.2 Keep well Products & Services
4.14.3 Keep well Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Keep well (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.15 Khataland (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.15.1 Khataland Profile
Table Khataland Overview List
4.15.2 Khataland Products & Services
4.15.3 Khataland Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Khataland (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.16 Microcell Composite (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.16.1 Microcell Composite Profile
Table Microcell Composite Overview List
4.16.2 Microcell Composite Products & Services
4.16.3 Microcell Composite Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Microcell Composite (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.17 Yogarugs (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.17.1 Yogarugs Profile
Table Yogarugs Overview List
4.17.2 Yogarugs Products & Services
4.17.3 Yogarugs Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Yogarugs (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.18 Copeactive (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.18.1 Copeactive Profile
Table Copeactive Overview List
4.18.2 Copeactive Products & Services
4.18.3 Copeactive Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Copeactive (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.19 Yogasana, A. Kolckmann (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.19.1 Yogasana, A. Kolckmann Profile
Table Yogasana, A. Kolckmann Overview List
4.19.2 Yogasana, A. Kolckmann Products & Services
4.19.3 Yogasana, A. Kolckmann Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Yogasana, A. Kolckmann (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.20 JiangXi Lveten Plastic (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.20.1 JiangXi Lveten Plastic Profile
Table JiangXi Lveten Plastic Overview List
4.20.2 JiangXi Lveten Plastic Products & Services
4.20.3 JiangXi Lveten Plastic Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of JiangXi Lveten Plastic (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.21 Liforme (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.21.1 Liforme Profile
Table Liforme Overview List
4.21.2 Liforme Products & Services
4.21.3 Liforme Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Liforme (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.22 Starlight Yoga (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.22.1 Starlight Yoga Profile
Table Starlight Yoga Overview List
4.22.2 Starlight Yoga Products & Services
4.22.3 Starlight Yoga Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Starlight Yoga (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.23 Bean Products (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.23.1 Bean Products Profile
Table Bean Products Overview List
4.23.2 Bean Products Products & Services
4.23.3 Bean Products Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Bean Products (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
5 Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
Table Global Yoga Mat Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Yoga Mat Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Figure Global Yoga Mat Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million
5.2 Regional Market by Company
Figure North America Yoga Mat Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Europe Yoga Mat Market Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Asia-Pacific Yoga Mat MMarket Concentration, in 2019
Figure South America Yoga Mat Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Middle East & Africa Yoga Mat Market Concentration, in 2019
6 Demand by End Market
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in Household
Figure Yoga Mat Demand in Household, 2015-2019, in USD Million
6.1.2 Demand in Yoga club
Figure Yoga Mat Demand in Yoga club, 2015-2019, in USD Million
6.1.3 Demand in Others
Figure Yoga Mat Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in USD Million
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
Table Regional Demand Comparison List
Table Major Application in Different Regions
6.3 Demand Forecast
Table Yoga Mat Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Yoga Mat Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Yoga Mat Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million
7 Region Operation
7.1 Regional Production
Table Yoga Mat Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
7.2 Regional Market
Table Global Yoga Mat Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Yoga Mat Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
7.3 by Region
7.3.1 North America
7.3.1.1 Overview
Figure North America Yoga Mat Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Table North America Yoga Mat Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.2.1 Overview
Figure Europe Yoga Mat Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Table Europe Yoga Mat Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.3.1 Overview
Figure Asia-Pacific Yoga Mat Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
Table Asia-Pacific Yoga Mat Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
7.3.4 South America
7.3.4.1 Overview
Figure South America Yoga Mat Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Table South America Yoga Mat Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7.3.5.1 Overview
Figure Middle East & Africa Yoga Mat Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table Middle East & Africa Yoga Mat Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
7.4 Regional Import & Export
7.5 Regional Forecast
Table Yoga Mat Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million
8 Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.1.1 Price Trends
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change
Table Price Factors List
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
8.2 Marketing Channel
Figure Marketing Channels Overview
9 Research Conclusion
