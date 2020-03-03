Global Yoga Mat Market 2020: Split by Product Types, with Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share Analysis during the Forecast Year 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Yoga Mat market will register a 9.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1988.4 million by 2025, from $ 1407.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Yoga Mat business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Yoga Mat market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Yoga Mat value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
PVC yoga mats
Rubber yoga mats
TPE yoga mats
Other yoga mats
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Household
Yoga club
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Lululemon
Yogabum
Manduka PROlite
Hugger Mugger Para Rubber
PrAna Revolutionary
Jade Yoga
Kharma Khare
Gaiam, Easyoga
Hosa
HATHAYOGA
Microcell Composite
Copeactive
Yogarugs
Aerolite
Keep well
Barefoot Yoga
JiangXi Lveten Plastic
Khataland
Aurorae
Yogasana, A. Kolckmann
Starlight Yoga
Bean Products
Liforme
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Yoga Mat consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Yoga Mat market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Yoga Mat manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Yoga Mat with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Yoga Mat submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Yoga Mat Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Yoga Mat Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Yoga Mat Segment by Type
2.2.1 PVC yoga mats
2.2.2 Rubber yoga mats
2.2.3 TPE yoga mats
2.2.4 Other yoga mats
2.3 Yoga Mat Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Yoga Mat Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Yoga Mat Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Yoga Mat Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Yoga Mat Segment by Application
2.4.1 Household
2.4.2 Yoga club
2.4.3 Others
2.5 Yoga Mat Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Yoga Mat Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Yoga Mat Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Yoga Mat Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Yoga Mat by Company
3.1 Global Yoga Mat Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Yoga Mat Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Yoga Mat Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Yoga Mat Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Yoga Mat Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Yoga Mat Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Yoga Mat Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Yoga Mat Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Yoga Mat Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Yoga Mat Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Yoga Mat by Regions
4.1 Yoga Mat by Regions
4.2 Americas Yoga Mat Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Yoga Mat Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Yoga Mat Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Yoga Mat Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Yoga Mat Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Yoga Mat Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Yoga Mat Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Yoga Mat Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Yoga Mat Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Yoga Mat Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Yoga Mat Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Yoga Mat Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Yoga Mat Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Yoga Mat Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Yoga Mat by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Yoga Mat Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Yoga Mat Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Yoga Mat Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Yoga Mat Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Yoga Mat by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Yoga Mat Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Yoga Mat Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Yoga Mat Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Yoga Mat Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Yoga Mat Distributors
10.3 Yoga Mat Customer
11 Global Yoga Mat Market Forecast
11.1 Global Yoga Mat Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Yoga Mat Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Yoga Mat Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Yoga Mat Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Yoga Mat Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Yoga Mat Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Lululemon
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Yoga Mat Product Offered
12.1.3 Lululemon Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Lululemon Latest Developments
12.2 Yogabum
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Yoga Mat Product Offered
12.2.3 Yogabum Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Yogabum Latest Developments
12.3 Manduka PROlite
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Yoga Mat Product Offered
12.3.3 Manduka PROlite Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Manduka PROlite Latest Developments
12.4 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Yoga Mat Product Offered
12.4.3 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Latest Developments
12.5 PrAna Revolutionary
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Yoga Mat Product Offered
12.5.3 PrAna Revolutionary Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 PrAna Revolutionary Latest Developments
12.6 Jade Yoga
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Yoga Mat Product Offered
12.6.3 Jade Yoga Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Jade Yoga Latest Developments
12.7 Kharma Khare
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Yoga Mat Product Offered
12.7.3 Kharma Khare Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Kharma Khare Latest Developments
12.8 Gaiam, Easyoga
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Yoga Mat Product Offered
12.8.3 Gaiam, Easyoga Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Gaiam, Easyoga Latest Developments
12.9 Hosa
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Yoga Mat Product Offered
12.9.3 Hosa Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Hosa Latest Developments
12.10 HATHAYOGA
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Yoga Mat Product Offered
12.10.3 HATHAYOGA Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 HATHAYOGA Latest Developments
12.11 Microcell Composite
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Yoga Mat Product Offered
12.11.3 Microcell Composite Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Microcell Composite Latest Developments
12.12 Copeactive
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Yoga Mat Product Offered
12.12.3 Copeactive Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Copeactive Latest Developments
12.13 Yogarugs
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Yoga Mat Product Offered
12.13.3 Yogarugs Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 Yogarugs Latest Developments
12.14 Aerolite
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Yoga Mat Product Offered
12.14.3 Aerolite Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 Aerolite Latest Developments
12.15 Keep well
12.15.1 Company Information
12.15.2 Yoga Mat Product Offered
12.15.3 Keep well Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.15.4 Main Business Overview
12.15.5 Keep well Latest Developments
12.16 Barefoot Yoga
12.16.1 Company Information
12.16.2 Yoga Mat Product Offered
12.16.3 Barefoot Yoga Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.16.4 Main Business Overview
12.16.5 Barefoot Yoga Latest Developments
12.17 JiangXi Lveten Plastic
12.17.1 Company Information
12.17.2 Yoga Mat Product Offered
12.17.3 JiangXi Lveten Plastic Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.17.4 Main Business Overview
12.17.5 JiangXi Lveten Plastic Latest Developments
12.18 Khataland
12.18.1 Company Information
12.18.2 Yoga Mat Product Offered
12.18.3 Khataland Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.18.4 Main Business Overview
12.18.5 Khataland Latest Developments
12.19 Aurorae
12.19.1 Company Information
12.19.2 Yoga Mat Product Offered
12.19.3 Aurorae Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.19.4 Main Business Overview
12.19.5 Aurorae Latest Developments
12.20 Yogasana, A. Kolckmann
12.20.1 Company Information
12.20.2 Yoga Mat Product Offered
12.20.3 Yogasana, A. Kolckmann Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.20.4 Main Business Overview
12.20.5 Yogasana, A. Kolckmann Latest Developments
12.21 Starlight Yoga
12.21.1 Company Information
12.21.2 Yoga Mat Product Offered
12.21.3 Starlight Yoga Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.21.4 Main Business Overview
12.21.5 Starlight Yoga Latest Developments
12.22 Bean Products
12.22.1 Company Information
12.22.2 Yoga Mat Product Offered
12.22.3 Bean Products Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.22.4 Main Business Overview
12.22.5 Bean Products Latest Developments
12.23 Liforme
12.23.1 Company Information
12.23.2 Yoga Mat Product Offered
12.23.3 Liforme Yoga Mat Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.23.4 Main Business Overview
12.23.5 Liforme Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
