Global Xanthohumol Market – Industry Opportunity Analysis and Forecast Report, 2019-2026

Market Dynamics

According to the research study by National Cancer Institute, it is estimated that 1,735,350 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in the U.S and 609,640 people will die from the disease. Moreover, according to the study, 15,270 children and adolescents ages 0 to 19 were diagnosed with cancer and 1,790 died of the disease. In the U.S, national expense for cancer is rapidly increasing on every year. For the past few years there has been an increasing interest in the phenolic compounds owing to its benefits in the prevention of various degenerative diseases, such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Xanthohumol increases the expression of phase II cytoprotective enzymes, thereby inactivating carcinogens. This agent exerts anti-inflammatory activities, by inhibiting the inflammation-inducing enzymes, which in turn inhibits DNA synthesis, and induces apoptosis of susceptible cancer cells.

Xanthohumol also lowers the expression of C-X-C chemokine receptor 4 (CXCR4), and hence prevents the cancer cell invasion. In the recent years, xanthohumol is gaining momentum owing to its wide range of biologic properties that has therapeutic utilities. Attributed to the health benefits of xanthohumol, the production beer enriched with this substance is of huge interest in the brewing industry as it also contributes to the consumer health as well. Therefore, the aforementioned factors are increasing the usage of xanthohumol, thereby boosting the market growth. Moreover, upon administration, xanthohumol scavenges reactive oxygen species (ROS), and hence prevents DNA damage caused by the oxidative stress. In addition to this, laboratory studies also revealed the benefits of xanthohumol in the body weight reduction and its role in improving the gut barrier defenses. Hence, it is estimated that xanthohumol market will be growing in a faster pace during the forecast timeline.

Market Segmentation

The entire Xanthohumol market has been sub-categorized into type and application. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Type

05

1

Others

By Application

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Xanthohumol market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

