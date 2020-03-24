Global WLAN Equipment Market Insights 2020 by Enterprise Services, Key Companies, Revenue Generation and Investment Opportunities till 2025

The Report takes stock of the WLAN Equipment Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the WLAN Equipment market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.

Wireless LAN uses wireless technology to transmit data, voice and video signals in the air. Asia-Pacific region is the largest and fastest-growing market of WLAN Equipment during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global WLAN Equipment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global WLAN Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the WLAN Equipment development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Advantech

Aerohive Networks

AirTight Networks

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Belkin International

Cisco Systems

D-Link

Hewlett-Packard

Huawei Technologies

Juniper Networks

Lancom Systems

NETGEAR

TP-LINK Technologies

ZTE

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Wireless Network Card

Wireless AP

Wireless Antenna

Market segment by Application, split into

Enterprise

School

Family

Hospital

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global WLAN Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the WLAN Equipment development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of WLAN Equipment are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

