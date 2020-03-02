Global Wireless Sensor Market 2020 by Various Applications, Production, Demand, Top Manufacturers, Product Types, Current Trends and Growth Analysis till 2025

Wireless sensor network (WSN) refers to a group of spatially dispersed and dedicated sensors for monitoring and recording the physical conditions of the environment and organizing the collected data at a central location.

The increasing need for remote monitoring of equipment, growing market for wearable and smart devices, and advancements in connectivity technologies play a significant role in the growth of the WSN market.

In 2018, the global Wireless Sensor market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Wireless Sensor status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Wireless Sensor development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Intel

Huawei

Dell

Texas Instruments

Cisco Systems

HPE

NXP Semiconductors

Stmicroelectronics

TE Connectivity

Advantech

ABB

Honeywell

Broadcom

Bosch

Eurotech

Invensense

Infineon

Analog

Emerson

Sensirion

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Temperature Sensors

Heart Rate Sensors

Pressure Sensors

IMUs (6-Axis, 9-Axis)

Accelerometers (3-Axis)

Blood Glucose Sensors

Image Sensors

Humidity Sensors

Carbon Monoxide Sensors

Market segment by Application, split into

Building Automation

Wearable Devices

Healthcare

Industrial

Automotive & Transportation

Oil and Gas

Retail

Agriculture

Aerospace & Defense

BFSI

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Wireless Sensor status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Wireless Sensor development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Wireless Sensor are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Wireless Sensor Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Temperature Sensors

1.4.3 Heart Rate Sensors

1.4.4 Pressure Sensors

1.4.5 IMUs (6-Axis, 9-Axis)

1.4.6 Accelerometers (3-Axis)

1.4.7 Blood Glucose Sensors

1.4.8 Image Sensors

1.4.9 Humidity Sensors

1.4.10 Carbon Monoxide Sensors

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Wireless Sensor Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Building Automation

1.5.3 Wearable Devices

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 Industrial

1.5.6 Automotive & Transportation

1.5.7 Oil and Gas

1.5.8 Retail

1.5.9 Agriculture

1.5.10 Aerospace & Defense

1.5.11 BFSI

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Wireless Sensor Market Size

2.2 Wireless Sensor Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Wireless Sensor Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Wireless Sensor Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Wireless Sensor Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Wireless Sensor Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Wireless Sensor Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Wireless Sensor Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Wireless Sensor Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Wireless Sensor Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Wireless Sensor Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Wireless Sensor Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Wireless Sensor Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Wireless Sensor Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Wireless Sensor Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Wireless Sensor Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Wireless Sensor Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Wireless Sensor Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Wireless Sensor Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Wireless Sensor Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Wireless Sensor Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Wireless Sensor Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Wireless Sensor Key Players in China

7.3 China Wireless Sensor Market Size by Type

7.4 China Wireless Sensor Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Wireless Sensor Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Wireless Sensor Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Wireless Sensor Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Wireless Sensor Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Wireless Sensor Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Wireless Sensor Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Wireless Sensor Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Wireless Sensor Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Wireless Sensor Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Wireless Sensor Key Players in India

10.3 India Wireless Sensor Market Size by Type

10.4 India Wireless Sensor Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Wireless Sensor Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Wireless Sensor Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Wireless Sensor Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Wireless Sensor Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Intel

12.1.1 Intel Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Wireless Sensor Introduction

12.1.4 Intel Revenue in Wireless Sensor Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Intel Recent Development

12.2 Huawei

12.2.1 Huawei Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Wireless Sensor Introduction

12.2.4 Huawei Revenue in Wireless Sensor Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Huawei Recent Development

12.3 Dell

12.3.1 Dell Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Wireless Sensor Introduction

12.3.4 Dell Revenue in Wireless Sensor Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Dell Recent Development

12.4 Texas Instruments

12.4.1 Texas Instruments Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Wireless Sensor Introduction

12.4.4 Texas Instruments Revenue in Wireless Sensor Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

12.5 Cisco Systems

12.5.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Wireless Sensor Introduction

12.5.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Wireless Sensor Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

12.6 HPE

12.6.1 HPE Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Wireless Sensor Introduction

12.6.4 HPE Revenue in Wireless Sensor Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 HPE Recent Development

12.7 NXP Semiconductors

12.7.1 NXP Semiconductors Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Wireless Sensor Introduction

12.7.4 NXP Semiconductors Revenue in Wireless Sensor Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Development

12.8 Stmicroelectronics

12.8.1 Stmicroelectronics Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Wireless Sensor Introduction

12.8.4 Stmicroelectronics Revenue in Wireless Sensor Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Stmicroelectronics Recent Development

12.9 TE Connectivity

12.9.1 TE Connectivity Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Wireless Sensor Introduction

12.9.4 TE Connectivity Revenue in Wireless Sensor Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 TE Connectivity Recent Development

12.10 Advantech

12.10.1 Advantech Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Wireless Sensor Introduction

12.10.4 Advantech Revenue in Wireless Sensor Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Advantech Recent Development

12.11 ABB

12.12 Honeywell

12.13 Broadcom

12.14 Bosch

12.15 Eurotech

12.16 Invensense

12.17 Infineon

12.18 Analog

12.19 Emerson

12.20 Sensirion

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

