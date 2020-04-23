Global Wireless Mesh Network Market 2020: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Threats, Trends, Applications, Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Wireless Mesh Network market will register a 7.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4070 million by 2024, from US$ 2580 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Wireless Mesh Network business, shared in Chapter 3.

A wireless mesh network (WMN) is a communications network made up of radio nodes organized in a mesh topology. It is also a form of wireless ad hoc network. Wireless mesh networks often consist of mesh clients, mesh routers and gateways. The mesh clients are often laptops, cell phones and other wireless devices while the mesh routers forward traffic to and from the gateways which may, but need not, be connected to the Internet. The coverage area of the radio nodes working as a single network is sometimes called a mesh cloud. Access to this mesh cloud is dependent on the radio nodes working in harmony with each other to create a radio network. A mesh network is reliable and offers redundancy. When one node can no longer operate, the rest of the nodes can still communicate with each other, directly or through one or more intermediate nodes. Wireless mesh networks can self-form and self-heal.

In the past few years, as the main raw material price was reduced, with the increasing in production capacity, expected that the Wireless Mesh Network raw material price will be stable in the future. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Wireless Mesh Network.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality.

The average price of Wireless Mesh Network will fall further. The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Wireless Mesh Network market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Wireless Mesh Network value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Sub 1 GHz Band

2.4 GHz Band

5 GHz Band

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Hospitality

Government

Logistics

Mining

Education

Health Care

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Strix Systems Incorporated

ABB

Cisco Systems

Digi International

Aruba Networks

General Dynamics Mission Systems

Cambium Networks

Synapse Wireless

Vigilent

Firetide

Rajant Corporation

Fluidmesh Networks

ArrowSpan

Concentris Systems

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Wireless Mesh Network market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Wireless Mesh Network market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Wireless Mesh Network players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Wireless Mesh Network with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Wireless Mesh Network submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

