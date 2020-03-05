Global Wireless Ev Charging Market  Opportunities Worldwide 2020 Discussed In A New Market Research Report

Global wireless EV charging market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.67 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 844.25 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 117.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rise in electric vehicles on the road.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the wireless EV charging market are Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation, Bombardier Inc., WiTricity Corporation, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, EVATRAN GROUP, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, ZTE Corporation, ELIX Wireless, HEVO Power, AddÉnergie Technologies Inc., Blink Charging Co., ChargePoint Inc., ClipperCreek, EVgo Services LLC, Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Semaconnect, ABB, Alfen N.V., Allego B.V., Siemens AG, Efacec, IONITY GmbH, Schneider Electric, SAMSUNG SDI CO.LTD., TGOOD Global Ltd., Automotive Energy Supply Corporation, Tritium Pty Ltd, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

Global Wireless EV Charging Market, By Installation Type (Aftermarket, OE Market), Propulsion Type (BEV, PHEV), Charging Station Type (Commercial Charging Stations, Home Charging Stations), Component (Base Charging Pad, Power Control Unit, Vehicle Charging Pad), Power Supply Range (3-11KW, 11-50KW, Less than 50KW), Charging Type (Dynamic Wireless Charging System, Stationery Wireless Charging System), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Electric Commercial Vehicle, Electric Two Wheeler), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Wireless EV Charging Market

Wireless EV charging can be defined as the method of charging vehicles without the use of any wires while they are in motion or are fixed at the charging stations. This method of charging involves the vehicles to be incorporated with a power receiving coil installed underneath the vehicle’s surface and the power transmitting coil to be situated on the charging station so that the power can be transferred and the battery of the vehicles can be charged.

Market Drivers:

Growing demand for electric vehicles and availability of electric vehicles on the road is expected to drive the market growth

Increase in usage of electric vehicles and distance travelled by these vehicles is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost of infrastructure development from wired to wireless charging methods is expected to restrain the market growth

Requirement of long routes for the implementation of dynamic wireless charging is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Wireless EV Charging Market

By Installation Type

Aftermarket

Original Equipment Market

By Propulsion Type

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

By Charging Station Type

Commercial Charging Stations

Home Charging Stations

By Component

Base Charging Pad

Power Control Unit

Vehicle Charging Pad

By Power Supply Range

3-11KW

11-50KW

Less than 50KW

By Charging Type

Dynamic Wireless Charging System

Stationery Wireless Charging System

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Electric Commercial Vehicle

Electric Two Wheeler

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East And Africa

Top Key Players in Wireless EV Charging Market Industry:

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Bombardier Inc.

WiTricity Corporation

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2017, WiTricity Corporation and Texas Instruments Incorporated have announced that they have collaborated and are aiming to use Texas’s automotive-grade semiconductor components in WiTricity’s wireless charging systems.

In May 2017, Qualcomm Technologies Inc. introduced dynamic electric vehicle charging dynamic electric vehicle charging (DEVC), which is aimed at allowing the users of the vehicles to charge their vehicles while driving.

Competitive Analysis: Global Wireless EV Charging Market

Global wireless EV charging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of wireless EV charging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

