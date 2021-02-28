Global Wind Blades Industry 2020-2025 | Market Size, Share, Top Key Companies, Regional Analysis and Forecast Research Report

Wind Blades Industry studies as the wind power industry heats up rapidly; wind turbine blade is much sought after in the market. Slightly larger turbines can be used for making contributions to a domestic power supply while selling unused power back to the utility supplier via the electrical grid.

This report focuses on the Wind Blades in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

At present, most of major large wind turbine manufacturers in the world produce blades by themselves, like Siemens, Vestas, and Gamesa.

Wind Blades Industry Segment by Manufacturer

· LM Wind Power

· Vestas

· Enercon

· TPI Composites

· Suzlon

· Tecsis

· EUROS

· Inox Wind

· AVIC Huiteng Windpower Equipment

· Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites

· Sinoma Science & Technology

· Zhuzhou Times New Material Technology

Market Segment by Type covers:

· Epoxy Resin (EP)

· Unsaturated Polyester Resin (UPR)

· Glass Fiber (GF)

· Carbon Fiber (CF)

· Others

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

· Land

· Ocean

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Wind Blades Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Wind Blades Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Wind Blades, with sales, revenue, and price of Wind Blades, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Wind Blades, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Wind Blades market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2023.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Wind Blades sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

