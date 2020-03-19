Global Whole Life Insurance Industry Growing at a CAGR of 7.9% By 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Whole Life Insurance Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The whole life insurance providers market consists of sales of whole life insurance products that provide guaranteed death benefits during the entire life of the policyholder. Clients of these insurance providers are the general public who buy life insurance policies, either through an intermediary or direct selling.

The rise in disposable income in emerging countries such as India and China is expected to drive the whole life insurance industry. Economic growth in the middle income group translates to higher disposable income which allows them to invest in whole life insurance products. According to Swiss Re Institute’s sigma report, the seven largest emerging markets will contribute 42% of global growth with China contributing 27%.

Whole Life Insurance Market Segmentation

By Product:

1. Non-participating Whole Life

2. Participating Whole Life

By Application:

1. Agency

2. Brokers

3. Bancassurance

4. Digital & Direct Channels

Whole life insurance companies are increasingly investing in artificial intelligence and automation technologies for faster claims processing. Artificial intelligence (AI) is a simulation of human intelligence processes used by machines, commonly computer systems, to process and automate large amounts of data.

Some of the major key players involved in the Whole Life Insurance market are

Allianz

Assicurazioni Generali

China Life Insurance

MetLife

PingAn

