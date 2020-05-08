Global Wet Distiller Grain Market to Record Robust Compound Annual Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

Global Wet Distiller Grain Market Outlook

As of 2017, the global animal feed production has accounted to more than 1.07 billion tons witnessing a positive growth of 2.57% over 2016. Over the last five years, the feed industry has been growing at a significant rate in terms of volume sales around the globe which is attributable to the higher consumption rate of meat, milk, and eggs resulting in increased feed production for the pig and broiler industries as well as the dairy industry. Owing to the rise in demand for feed products, now the consumer desire quality feed products providing good yield and positive output when fed to the animals. As a result, some of key feed manufacturer’s lookout for specialty ingredient that could help provide the desired level of high-quality feed products in the global market. Wet distiller grain is one such product ingredient gaining traction in the feed industry owing to the rising concerns over the quality factor on feed products. Wet distiller grain is the by-products from ethanol production processing. Fiber, protein, and fat are concentrated approximately 3-fold in distillers grains (DG) when starch is fermented to produce ethanol

Growing Demand for Nutritional Feed Products is Spurring the Market Growth:-

Wet Distiller Grain has several benefits associated with its consumption of the product. Wet Distiller Grain has higher energy concentration providing necessary nutrients to the livestock sectors. Wet Distiller Grain mixes well into a total mixed ration and moreover the moisture of the wet distiller grain have the capability of reducing diet sorting when fed the product is fed to the cattle. Wet distiller grain adheres well to dry particles of other feeds resulting in increased palatability. Though wet distiller grain has a low shelf life, the product has comparatively high nutritional value and the ethanol plant saves on drying cost.

Global Wet Distiller Grain: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global Wet Distiller Grain market has been segmented as –

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of source, the global Wet Distiller Grain market has been segmented as –

Corn

Rice

Wheat

Barley

On the basis of the end user, the global Wet Distiller Grain market has been segmented as –

Poultry

Ruminants

Swine

Pets

Horse

Aqua

Others

Global Wet Distiller Grain Market: Key Takeaway

The Asia Pacific regions account to comparatively higher value share as compared to other regions due to rise in demand for dairy products in the regions which pave a critical opportunity for wet distiller grain market to grow in terms of volume sales in Asia Pacific region.

Global Wet Distiller Grain Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Wet Distiller Grain market are The Andersons Inc., Advanced Biofuel USA, The ONIX Corporation, Green Plains Inc., Greenfield Global Inc., East Kansas Agri-agency LLC., Central Indiana Ethanol LLC, Tharaldson Ethanol, Lincolnway Energy LLC among others.