Global Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market 2020: Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

In 2018, the global Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
The Linde Group
Air Liquide
Illinois Tool Works
Colfax
Lincoln Electric
Messer Group
GCE
Koike Aronson
Fronius International
Bug-O Systems
Müller Opladen
Cavagna Group
Gasiq
Yildiz Gaz Armatürleri
Hypertherm
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Arc Welding
Oxy-fuel Welding
Other Welding Technologies
Market segment by Application, split into
Automotive
Shipbuilding
Structural
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Arc Welding
1.4.3 Oxy-fuel Welding
1.4.4 Other Welding Technologies
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Automotive
1.5.3 Shipbuilding
1.5.4 Structural
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Size
2.2 Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Key Players in China
7.3 China Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Size by Type
7.4 China Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Key Players in India
10.3 India Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Size by Type
10.4 India Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 The Linde Group
12.1.1 The Linde Group Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Introduction
12.1.4 The Linde Group Revenue in Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 The Linde Group Recent Development
12.2 Air Liquide
12.2.1 Air Liquide Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Introduction
12.2.4 Air Liquide Revenue in Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Air Liquide Recent Development
12.3 Illinois Tool Works
12.3.1 Illinois Tool Works Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Introduction
12.3.4 Illinois Tool Works Revenue in Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Illinois Tool Works Recent Development
12.4 Colfax
12.4.1 Colfax Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Introduction
12.4.4 Colfax Revenue in Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Colfax Recent Development
12.5 Lincoln Electric
12.5.1 Lincoln Electric Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Introduction
12.5.4 Lincoln Electric Revenue in Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Lincoln Electric Recent Development
12.6 Messer Group
12.6.1 Messer Group Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Introduction
12.6.4 Messer Group Revenue in Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Messer Group Recent Development
12.7 GCE
12.7.1 GCE Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Introduction
12.7.4 GCE Revenue in Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 GCE Recent Development
12.8 Koike Aronson
12.8.1 Koike Aronson Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Introduction
12.8.4 Koike Aronson Revenue in Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Koike Aronson Recent Development
12.9 Fronius International
12.9.1 Fronius International Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Introduction
12.9.4 Fronius International Revenue in Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Fronius International Recent Development
12.10 Bug-O Systems
12.10.1 Bug-O Systems Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Introduction
12.10.4 Bug-O Systems Revenue in Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Bug-O Systems Recent Development
12.11 Müller Opladen
12.12 Cavagna Group
12.13 Gasiq
12.14 Yildiz Gaz Armatürleri
12.15 Hypertherm
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
