Global Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market 2020: Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

In 2018, the global Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2456154

This report focuses on the global Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

The Linde Group

Air Liquide

Illinois Tool Works

Colfax

Lincoln Electric

Messer Group

GCE

Koike Aronson

Fronius International

Bug-O Systems

Müller Opladen

Cavagna Group

Gasiq

Yildiz Gaz Armatürleri

Hypertherm

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Arc Welding

Oxy-fuel Welding

Other Welding Technologies

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

Shipbuilding

Structural

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-welding-equipment-accessories-and-consumables-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Arc Welding

1.4.3 Oxy-fuel Welding

1.4.4 Other Welding Technologies

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Shipbuilding

1.5.4 Structural

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Size

2.2 Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Key Players in China

7.3 China Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Size by Type

7.4 China Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Key Players in India

10.3 India Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Size by Type

10.4 India Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 The Linde Group

12.1.1 The Linde Group Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Introduction

12.1.4 The Linde Group Revenue in Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 The Linde Group Recent Development

12.2 Air Liquide

12.2.1 Air Liquide Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Introduction

12.2.4 Air Liquide Revenue in Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Air Liquide Recent Development

12.3 Illinois Tool Works

12.3.1 Illinois Tool Works Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Introduction

12.3.4 Illinois Tool Works Revenue in Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Illinois Tool Works Recent Development

12.4 Colfax

12.4.1 Colfax Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Introduction

12.4.4 Colfax Revenue in Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Colfax Recent Development

12.5 Lincoln Electric

12.5.1 Lincoln Electric Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Introduction

12.5.4 Lincoln Electric Revenue in Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Lincoln Electric Recent Development

12.6 Messer Group

12.6.1 Messer Group Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Introduction

12.6.4 Messer Group Revenue in Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Messer Group Recent Development

12.7 GCE

12.7.1 GCE Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Introduction

12.7.4 GCE Revenue in Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 GCE Recent Development

12.8 Koike Aronson

12.8.1 Koike Aronson Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Introduction

12.8.4 Koike Aronson Revenue in Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Koike Aronson Recent Development

12.9 Fronius International

12.9.1 Fronius International Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Introduction

12.9.4 Fronius International Revenue in Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Fronius International Recent Development

12.10 Bug-O Systems

12.10.1 Bug-O Systems Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Introduction

12.10.4 Bug-O Systems Revenue in Welding Equipment, Accessories, and Consumables Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Bug-O Systems Recent Development

12.11 Müller Opladen

12.12 Cavagna Group

12.13 Gasiq

12.14 Yildiz Gaz Armatürleri

12.15 Hypertherm

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2456154

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155