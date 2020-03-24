GLOBAL WEARABLE INJECTORS MARKET 2020: INDUSTRY, SIZE, SHARE, APPLICATION, DEMANDS, GROWTH, TRENDS ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TILL 2025

THE RESEARCH REPORT EXPRESSED BY ORBISRESEARCH, THE MARKET HAS COME THROUGHOUT SIGNIFICANT DEVELOPMENT IN THE EXISTENCE AND CAN BE ANTICIPATED TO GROW SUBSTANTIALLY WITHIN THE PERIOD OF FORECAST.

Market Overview

Global Wearable Injectors market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.4% over the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the market growth include the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements and design development, increasing concern over the hazards related to needlestick injuries and limitations of drug delivery through a simple syringe.

With wearable injectors costing on average between USD 20 and USD 35 per unit, they can reduce the total healthcare costs, compared to the home administration of IV infusion drugs, by allowing patients to self-inject a therapy without the need of any kind of medical supervision or additional equipment. Enabling a patient to self-administer during the course of their normal daily lives, such as at home or work also creates a significant potential to improve rates of therapy compliance. The ability for a patient to conveniently wear a compact, disposable device on the body during the subcutaneous injection of large dose volumes may also minimize the need for less-understood technologies in development that seek to temporarily change the subcutaneous space to enable rapid injections of large dose therapies. All these factors are expected to contribute to market growth over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

Wearable injectors are delivery systems that adhere to the body to administer larger volumes (more than 2 mL) of drug subcutaneously over an extended period. The performance of the device is not to be impacted by the patient’s posture or movement.

Key Market Trends

Oncology is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Therapy Segment

Wearable injectors are observing a huge increase in its adoption across the healthcare industry as cancer patients have realized the essential benefits such as a reduction in disease progression and pain. The On-body Injector is usually placed on the stomach or the back of the arm. It is applied by a nurse, usually on the last day of each chemotherapy cycle. Hence, the rise in the prevalence of cancer and cardiac ailments is one of the primary drivers for the market. The cancer rates could increase by 50%, i.e. to 15 million new cases by the year 2020, as per the World Cancer Report (published in April 2018). It also states that healthy lifestyles and various public health initiatives by governments and health practitioners could originate this trend, and prevent as many as one-third of cancer cases, worldwide.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

According to the National Cancer Institute (NCI), in 2016, 1.6 million people were suffering from cancer, and around 0.5 million people died from cancer. This figure indicates that the prevalence of cancer is rapidly increasing in the United States. The most common cancers in the United States are breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, colon and rectum cancer, bladder cancer, and skin cancer. Also. According to the American Diabetes Association, diabetes has a greater health impact on Americans than heart disease, substance use disorder or COPD, with 30.3 million Americans diagnosed with the illness and many more who are at risk for developing it. The prevalence of these diseases is expected to drive the growth in demand for wearable injectors all across the region.

Competitive Landscape

The global wearable injectors market is moderately competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Amgen, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Dexcom, Inc., Enable Injections, Insulet Corporation, Sensile Medical, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Ypsomed, among others, hold the substantial market share in the Wearable Injectors market.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

4.2.2 Technological Advancements and Design Development

4.2.3 Increasing Concern over the Hazards and Limitations Related to Needlestick

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Preference for Alternative Drug Delivery Modes

4.3.2 Unfavorable Reimbursement Structure in Developing Countries

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 On-Body Injectors

5.1.2 Off-Body Injectors

5.2 By Therapy

5.2.1 Oncology

5.2.2 Autoimmune Disease

5.2.3 Diabetes

5.2.4 Cardiovascular Disease

5.2.5 Others

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospitals and Clinics

5.3.2 Home Care

5.3.3 Others

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Amgen

6.1.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.1.3 Dexcom, Inc.

6.1.4 Enable Injections

6.1.5 Insulet Corporation

6.1.6 Sensile Medical

6.1.7 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

6.1.8 Ypsomed

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

