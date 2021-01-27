Global Waterproofing Membranes Market – Industry Opportunity Analysis and Forecast Report, 2019-2026

The Global Waterproofing Membranes Market Report newly added by Value Market Research. This report is segmented by type, application and region. The report also opens up on a detailed analysis of various market factor such as size, share, growth path, trends, revenue, challenges and opportunity during the forecasted timeline. Further, this report profiles top key players of the waterproofing membranes along with future trends with important statistics.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the waterproofing membranes market include Carlisle Companies Inc., Firestone Building Products Company, LLC, Soprema Group, GSE Environmental, BASF, The Dow Chemical Company, Johns Manville, Sika, and GAF Materials Corporation. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers& acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Rising mining activities in different regions combined with low manufacturing cost and cost-effectiveness are probably going to increase the usage of the waterproofing membranes market in forecast period. The rising usage of waterproof membranes to prevent water seepage in roofs, basements, structures, buildings and walls which will propel the market growth. Rising technological advancement in the construction industry should stimulate the market demand for waterproofing materials to protect structural reliability. The global waterproofing market is expected to index substantial growth during the forecast period due to its wide applications areas like increased demand in mining, building & construction industry, enhanced quality of construction.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each type and application segment in the global market of waterproofing membranes.

Market Segmentation

The entire waterproofing membranes market has been sub-categorized into type and application. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Type

Modified Bitumen

PVC

EPDM

TPO

HDPE

LDPE

By Application

Roofing & Walls

Building Structures

Waste & Water Management

Tunnels & Landfills

Bridges & Highways

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for waterproofing membranes market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

