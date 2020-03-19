Washing Machine Market 2020-2026 is Booming With Healthy CAGR || Leading Players – Electrolux; Fisher & Paykel Appliances Ltd; GE Appliances; Haier Electronics Group Co. Ltd.;

Washing Machine market research report looks at the key aspects of the market including its market improvement, development, position and others. The industry inquiries in this report provide an examination and data as specified by classes. It underlines the global key manufacturers and analyzes the market competition landscape. The report also comprises of a bottomless knowledge on market definition, market drivers and market restraints, classifications, applications, and engagements. What is more, Washing Machine Market report conducts analysis on sales (consumption) of market, focuses on the top players to assess their sales, price, revenue and market share with volume and value for each region.

Global washing machine market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to various innovations and advancements of product launches presented by various manufacturers.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global washing machine market are Alliance Laundry Systems LLC; Girbau North America; Electrolux; Fisher & Paykel Appliances Ltd; GE Appliances; Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd.; IFB Industries Limited; LG Electronics; MIRC ELECTRONICS LIMITED; Panasonic Corporation; BSH Hausgeräte GmbH; Whirlpool Corporation; Midea Group; SAMSUNG; Panasonic Corporation; Godrej.com and Miele & Cie. KG among others.

Market Definition: Global Washing Machine Market

Washing machines are laundry-based consumer appliances that are designed to provide more comfort and accessibility to the consumers. These appliances utilize various components required for a successful cleaning process and reduce the requirement of human intervention. They also provide various other features such as drying, heating and others.

Segmentation: Global Washing Machine Market

Washing Machine Market : By Product

Fully Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Dryers

Washing Machine Market : By Technology

Smart Connected

Conventional

Washing Machine Market : By Capacity

Less than 6KG

6.1-8KG

Above 8KG

Washing Machine Market : By End-Use

Commercial

Residential

Washing Machine Market : By Application

Healthcare

Hospitality

Others

Washing Machine Market : By Sales Channel

E-Commerce

Retail Chains

Direct Sales

Washing Machine Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Washing Machine Market :

In December 2018, Xiaomi announced the launch of a smart washing machine for the China region capable of handling loads of up to 10kg. The new product is another innovative addition for the innovative product line up of Xiaomi’s smart products. The product is both a washer and dryer while being highly energy efficient and very low noise producing consumer good

In September 2018, SAMSUNG announced the launch of their innovative top load washing machine for the Indian market equipped with “Make for India ActivWash+” operating concept. The product is operated on an digital inverter providing highly efficient energy consumption while significantly reducing the noise levels and motions. The product also offers the highest durability as it operates on “Direct Drive Technology”. The machine can also be connected through the company’s smartphone app which helps in reducing the maintenance costs

Washing Machine Market Driver:

Surge in adoption of laundry services available over the internet is expected to boost the growth of the market

Increasing utilization of smart and connected technology due to the prevalence of IoT; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Changes in lifestyles and preferences of consumers resulting in better standard of living acts as a market driver

Increasing levels of disposable income of individuals globally is expected to fuel the market growth

Washing Machine Market Restraints:

Higher consumption of resources associated with these goods is expected to hinder the market growth

High cost of smart washing machines with latest technology which is not affordable by middle class population can hamper the market growth

Competitive Analysis: Washing Machine Market

Global washing machine market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of washing machine market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of market segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market drivers and restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

