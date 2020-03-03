Global warehouse robotics market 2020 Future Growth Outlook | Know In-depth about Key Players Like ABB Robotics, Eaton, YRG, Inc., Kawasaki Robotics, Vigilant Robots, Hitachi

This Warehouse Robotics market research report estimates the size of the market with respect to the information on key retailer revenues, development of the industry by upstream and downstream, industry progress, key companies, key developments, along with market segments and application. Leading players of global warehouse robotics market are ABB Robotics, Eaton, YRG, Inc., Kawasaki Robotics, Vigilant Robots, Hitachi, Scape Technologies, KUKA Robotics, Daifuku America, ATS Automation, Dematic, Amazon Robotics, EK Automation, FANUC America Corporation, Hitachi Solutions Canada, mobile Industrial Robots ApS, Kiva Systems, Rockwell Automation, Adept Technologies Inc., JBT Corporation, BlueBotics SA, Intelligrated, Toshiba, PARI Robotics Inc.,FANUC UK, FANUC Europe, Fanuc Robot, and others

The Global Warehouse Robotics Market was valued at USD 1,950.1 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 2,450.0 million in 2025, growing at a healthy CAGR of 12.0% for the forecast to 2025.

Key Segmentation of Warehouse Robotics Market

Global Warehouse Robotics Market,

By Product (Fixed Robots, Cylindrical Robots, Mobile Robots, Gantry Robots, Stationery Articulated Robots),

Function (Pick & Place, Assembling and Dissembling, Transportation, Packaging),

Software (Warehouse Management System, Warehouse Execution System, Warehouse Control System),

Industry Vertical (E-commerce, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Electrical, Metal and Machinery, Food and Beverages, Chemical, Others),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

The global warehouse robotics market is largely driven by the increased demand for automation due to the prevailing competition in e-commerce, rise in the number of stock keeping units, and advancements in technology. Warehouse robots are gaining a lot of popularity and its rising importance due to its usage in varied number of applications such as food and beverage, automotive, pharmaceuticals, electronics, construction, defense, oil and gas. The Asia-Pacific market for warehouse robotics is largely driven by China, South Korea, and Japan, where e-commerce, electronics & electrical, food & beverage, metal & machinery, and automotive that are already established.

Increased demand of automation, time saving and reduction in cost, increasing number of stock keeping units, increasing demand and awareness towords quality and safety production, advancement in technology, increased use in various applications and industries such as food and beverage, electronics, are the important market drivers for the warehouse robotics market. The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain.

In June 2018, Mobile Industrial Robots ApS (Denmark) launched a new warehouse robot for heavy lifting named MiR 500. This warehouse robot is able to carry 500 kg of weight. This product has laser-scanning technology that offers optimal safety solution with 3D cameras. In December 2014, Amazon had installed 15,000 warehouse robots in its U.S. warehouse to cut operation cost by one-fifth and to meet the increasing consumer demand.

