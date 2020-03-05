Global Video-on-Demand Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 to 2026

VOD Market Overview

The Global VOD Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% to reach a market value of US$ XX million by 2026.

Video-on-Demand is defined as premium over-the-top Video-on-Demand (VoD) content, distributed over the internet. This includes three fee-based business models: firstly, rentals as a single transaction or pay-per-view (TVoD), second, rentals as subscription-based services (SVoD) and third, digital purchases via download or permanent cloud-storage (video downloads, also named electronic-sell-through or EST).

ACCESS THE PDF SAMPLE OF THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/4154602

VoD service provides a wide range of video content such as movies, music, TV series, and sports to users for streaming and downloading. Furthermore, VoD systems deliver the services to users through multiple platforms and connected devices such as smartphones, tablets, computers, cable television, and smart TVs.

Global VOD Market – Market Dynamics

The global VoD market is primarily driven due to growing adoption of mobile devices for watching online videos and increasing internet based consumer spending. VoD solutions help viewers reach any connected device, providing key competitive advantage in terms of consumer reach. In addition, the rapid developments in high-speed networks are enabling video on demand service providers to deliver faster downloading and streaming service to users. The adoption of mobile TV and multi-screen services for content viewing is increasing.

Moreover, increasing penetration of smartphones and growing online users across the world are expected to provide prominent opportunities for the video on demand market. Online media consumption has shown enormous growth over the past few years. Mobile has been the preferred medium of consuming online media. The smartphone market has also grown significantly in the last 5 years.

However, piracy is one of the major concerns of the VoD market. Unauthorized and illegal downloading and sale of content is hampering the growth of the VoD market.

Global VOD Market – Segment Analysis

By product, the global VoD market is segmented into SVoD, AVoD, and TVoD. In 2018, SVoD accounted for the highest market in global VoD market. SVOD refers to subscription video on demand. It is similar to traditional TV packages; allowing users to consume as much content as they desire at a flat rate per month. With SVOD, there is far greater freedom to opt out as users are not tied into a long term contract. This offers greater flexibility to users. Consequently, providers of SVOD are challenged with retaining consumers.

TVOD, or transactional video on demand as it is known, is the opposite to subscription video. With TVOD, consumers purchase content on a pay per view basis. There are two sub-categories – known as Electronic Sell Through, by which consumers have permanent access to a piece of content once purchased; and download to rent where customers can access the content for a limited time upon renting. TVOD services tend to offer more recent releases, which is beneficial to rights holders for higher revenues and for consumers for getting timely access to new content. AVOD refers to advertising, or ad based, video on demand, and is free to consumers. However, much like television, consumers will have to sit through advertisements, – for instance on YouTube where ad revenue is used to offset production and hosting costs.

VoD offers a wide array of video programs that include entertainment, films, sports, and educational programs. Although, VoD was initially in demand for movie access, with the changing customer preferences boosting the demand for TV programs and other contents, VoD service providers had to expand their offerings to other content programmers.

Global VoD Market– Geographical Analysis

By geography, the global VOD market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa (MEA). In 2018, North America accounted for approximately half of the market share in global VoD market.

Increasing income level and changing lifestyle of people are expected to drive the market growth. Factors such as improving life style of consumers, especially in the developing countries such as Brazil, China, and India, coupled with increasing disposable income have fueled the growth in the global market. Traditionally, the highest video consumption happened on TV; however with significant increase and internet and mobile penetration and access to smart devices, time spent by consumers on digital video platforms has increased exponentially. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, thereby positively fueling the VOD market growth. Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness highest CAGR and incremental growth in the the global market due to high demand of these types of services from countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India.

Global VOD Market– Competitive Analysis

Global VoD Market is a concentrated with the presence of few global and regional players in the market. Creating consumer awareness by aggressive marketing strategies and greater visibility of products across various channels are other steps taken by market participants to generate demand. Initially, vendors offered VOD services through websites. However, the increasing use of mobile computing devices encouraged them to develop mobile applications which can stream videos. The use of such applications simplifies the process of payments. They also collect the personal details of consumers, which can be used to retain them through targeted advertising.

However, services offered by the Video on Demand (VoD) market face challenges such as multiple screen format management, digital rights management (DRM), and tailoring content as per different operating systems, and diversified bit rates.

Major players in the market are Apple Inc., Alphabet, Amazon.com, Inc., AT&T, The Walt Disney Company, and Netflix. Other key players in the market are Walmart, Discovery, Inc., Verizon Communications, Inc., and Popcornflix LLC.

Intense rivalry among top players in the market has started fierce competition at various levels for setting low price, driving aggressive marketing strategies, and new and innovative service launches as per consumers’ preference.

In 2018, AT&T Inc. completed its acquisition of Time Warner Inc., bringing together global media and entertainment leaders Warner Bros., HBO and Turner with AT&T’s leadership in technology and its video, mobile and broadband customer relationships.

Why Purchase the Report?

• Identify opportunities in global VOD market by analyzing trends and co-development deals.

• Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the global VOD Market – level 3/5 segmentation.

• PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study.

• Product mapping in excel for the key products of all major market players

Target Audience:

• Equipment Suppliers/ Buyers

• Service Providers/ Buyers

• Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

• Education & Research Institutes

• Research Professionals

• Emerging Companies

• Manufacturers

BROWSE THE FULL REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/REPORTS/INDEX/VIDEO-ON-DEMAND-MARKET-VOD-MARKET-SIZE-SHARE-AND-FORECAST-2019-2026

Table of Contents

Video-on-Demand Market Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Research Objective and Scope of the Report

2. Video-on-Demand Market – Market Definition and Overview

3. Video-on-Demand Market – Executive Summary

3.1. Market Snippet by Business Model

4. Video-on-Demand Market – Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Impacting Factors

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.1.1. Rising adoption of mobile computing devices and applications

4.1.1.2. Increasing consumption of digital media in developing countries

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.2.1. Privacy and security concerns

5. Video-on-Demand Market – Industry Analysis

5.1. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6. Video-on-Demand Market – By Business Model

6.1. Introduction

6.1.1. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Business Model

6.1.2. Market Attractiveness Index, By Business Model Segment

6.1.2.1. Subscription Video-on-Demand (SVoD)*

6.1.2.1.1. Introduction

6.1.2.1.2. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%)

6.1.2.2. Advertisement Video-on-Demand (AVoD)

6.1.2.3. Transactional-Video-on-Demand (TVoD)

7. Video-on-Demand Market – By Region

7.1. Introduction

7.1.1. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Region

7.1.2. Market Attractiveness Index, By Region

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Introduction

7.2.2. Key Region-Specific Dynamics

7.2.3. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Business Model

7.2.4. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country

7.2.4.1. U.S.

7.2.4.2. Canada

7.2.4.3. Mexico

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Introduction

7.3.2. Key Region-Specific Dynamics

7.3.3. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Business Model

7.3.4. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country

7.3.4.1. Germany

7.3.4.2. U.K.

7.3.4.3. France

7.3.4.4. Rest of Europe

7.4. South America

7.4.1. Introduction

7.4.2. Key Region-Specific Dynamics

7.4.3. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Business Model

7.4.4. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country

7.4.4.1. Brazil

7.4.4.2. Argentina

7.4.4.3. Rest of South America

7.5. Asia Pacific

7.5.1. Introduction

7.5.2. Key Region-Specific Dynamics

7.5.3. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By product

7.5.4. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Business Model

7.5.5. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country

7.5.5.1. China

7.5.5.2. India

7.5.5.3. Japan

7.5.5.4. Rest of Asia Pacific

7.6. Middle East and Africa

7.6.1. Introduction

7.6.2. Key Region-Specific Dynamics

7.6.3. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Business Model

8. Video-on-Demand Market – Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Scenario

8.2. Market Positioning/Share Analysis Mergers and Acquisitions Analysis

9. Company Profiles

9.1. Apple Inc.*

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Product Portfolio and Description

9.1.3. Key Highlights

9.1.4. Financial Overview

9.2. Alphabet

9.3. Amazon.com, Inc.

9.4. Walmart

9.5. AT&T

9.6. The Walt Disney Company

9.7. Netflix

9.8. Discovery Inc.

9.9. Verizon Communications Inc.

9.10. Popcornflix LLC.a

10. Video-on-Demand Market – Premium Insights

11. Video-on-Demand Market – DataM

11.1. Appendix

11.2. About Us and Services

11.3. Contact Us

DIRECT PURCHASE THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACT/PURCHASE-SINGLE-USER/4154602

ABOUT US:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

CONTACT US:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155