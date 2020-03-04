Global Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market 2020, by Solution, Components, Application, High-Demand, Major Regions and Segments 2025

Latest Trending report with Business Opportunities and Market Implementation offered by Orbis Research is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2108349
This report studies the global Visible Light Communications (VLC) market, analyzes and researches the Visible Light Communications (VLC) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Axrtek
Avago Technologies
Casio Computer Co
Panasonic Corporation
Lvx Systems
Pure Li-Fi
Firefly Wireless Networks
Gallium Lighting, Llc
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Nakagawa Laboratories
San’an Optoelectronics Co
\n
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
\n
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Access Points
Station Points
\n
Market segment by Application, Visible Light Communications (VLC) can be split into
Indoor Applications
Outdoor Applications
Underwater Communications
\n
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-visible-light-communications-vlc-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Industry Overview of Visible Light Communications (VLC)
1.1. Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Overview
1.1.1. Visible Light Communications (VLC) Product Scope
1.1.2. Market Status and Outlook
1.2. Global Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1. United States
1.2.2. EU
1.2.3. Japan
1.2.4. China
1.2.5. India
1.2.6. Southeast Asia
1.3. Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market by Type
1.3.1. Access Points
1.3.2. Station Points
1.4. Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1. Indoor Applications
1.4.2. Outdoor Applications
1.4.3. Underwater Communications
n
Chapter Two: Global Visible Light Communications (VLC) Competition Analysis by Players
2.1. Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2. Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1. Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2. Product/Service Differences
2.2.3. New Entrants
2.2.4. The Technology Trends in Future
n
Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1. Axrtek
3.1.1. Company Profile
3.1.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4. Visible Light Communications (VLC) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5. Recent Developments
3.2. Avago Technologies
3.2.1. Company Profile
3.2.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4. Visible Light Communications (VLC) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5. Recent Developments
3.3. Casio Computer Co
3.3.1. Company Profile
3.3.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4. Visible Light Communications (VLC) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3.5. Recent Developments
3.4. Panasonic Corporation
3.4.1. Company Profile
3.4.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4. Visible Light Communications (VLC) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4.5. Recent Developments
3.5. Lvx Systems
3.5.1. Company Profile
3.5.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4. Visible Light Communications (VLC) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5.5. Recent Developments
3.6. Pure Li-Fi
3.6.1. Company Profile
3.6.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4. Visible Light Communications (VLC) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6.5. Recent Developments
3.7. Firefly Wireless Networks
3.7.1. Company Profile
3.7.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4. Visible Light Communications (VLC) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7.5. Recent Developments
3.8. Gallium Lighting, Llc
3.8.1. Company Profile
3.8.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4. Visible Light Communications (VLC) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8.5. Recent Developments
3.9. Koninklijke Philips N.V.
3.9.1. Company Profile
3.9.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4. Visible Light Communications (VLC) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9.5. Recent Developments
3.10. Nakagawa Laboratories
3.10.1. Company Profile
3.10.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4. Visible Light Communications (VLC) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10.5. Recent Developments
3.11. San’an Optoelectronics Co
n
Chapter Four: Global Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1. Global Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2. Global Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3. Potential Application of Visible Light Communications (VLC) in Future
4.4. Top Consumer/End Users of Visible Light Communications (VLC)
n
Chapter Five: United States Visible Light Communications (VLC) Development Status and Outlook
5.1. United States Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2. United States Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
5.3. United States Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
n
Chapter Six: EU Visible Light Communications (VLC) Development Status and Outlook
6.1. EU Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2. EU Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
6.3. EU Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
n
Chapter Seven: Japan Visible Light Communications (VLC) Development Status and Outlook
7.1. Japan Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2. Japan Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
7.3. Japan Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
n
Chapter Eight: China Visible Light Communications (VLC) Development Status and Outlook
8.1. China Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2. China Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
8.3. China Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
n
Chapter Nine: India Visible Light Communications (VLC) Development Status and Outlook
9.1. India Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2. India Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
9.3. India Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
n
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia Visible Light Communications (VLC) Development Status and Outlook
10.1. Southeast Asia Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2. Southeast Asia Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
10.3. Southeast Asia Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
n
Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)
11.1. Global Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)
11.1.1. United States Visible Light Communications (VLC) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.1.2. EU Visible Light Communications (VLC) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.1.3. Japan Visible Light Communications (VLC) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.1.4. China Visible Light Communications (VLC) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.1.5. India Visible Light Communications (VLC) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.1.6. Southeast Asia Visible Light Communications (VLC) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.2. Global Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)
11.3. Global Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Application (2018-2025)
n
Chapter Twelve: Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Dynamics
12.1. Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Opportunities
12.2. Visible Light Communications (VLC) Challenge and Risk
12.2.1. Competition from Opponents
12.2.2. Downside Risks of Economy
12.3. Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Constraints and Threat
12.3.1. Threat from Substitute
12.3.2. Government Policy
12.3.3. Technology Risks
12.4. Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Driving Force
12.4.1. Growing Demand from Emerging Markets
12.4.2. Potential Application
n
Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis
13.1. Technology Progress/Risk
13.1.1. Substitutes
13.1.2. Technology Progress in Related Industry
13.2. Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference
13.3. External Environmental Change
13.3.1. Economic Fluctuations
13.3.2. Other Risk Factors
n
Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion
n
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1. Methodology
15.2. Analyst Introduction
15.3. Data Source
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2108349
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Links:
https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2108349
https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/2108349