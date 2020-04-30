Global Virus Filtration Market 2020 major competitors – WuXi Biologics, Medical Respiratory Devices, ARMSTRONG MEDICAL, Charles River

Data Bridge Market Research has added an exhaustive research study of the Global Virus Filtration Market detailing every single market driver and intricately analyzing the business vertical. The research report has abilities to raise as the most significant market worldwide as it has remained playing a remarkable role in establishing progressive impacts on the universal economy. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data.

The global virus filtration market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 8.07 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing pharmaceutical outsourcing and rising R&D investment by government and private organization are the major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global virus filtration market are Merck KGaA, General Electric Company, Pall Corporation., Sartorius AG, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., WuXi Biologics, Medical Respiratory Devices, ARMSTRONG MEDICAL, Charles River, NON- CHANGE ENTERPRISE CO., LTD., Parker Hannifin Corp, PendoTECH, Lonza, BioProcess International, BIA Separations, Synder Filtration, Inc., and others.

Global Virus Filtration Market By Product (Kits and Reagents, Filtration Systems, Services, Chromatography systems, Other Products), Application (Biologicals, Medical Devices, Water Purification, Air Purifications, Stem Cell Products), End- User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Academic Research Institutes, Medical Device Companies), Technology (Filtration, Chromatography), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Virus Filtration Market

Virus filtration is a process which is mainly done to keep the environment free from pathogens such as bacteria, microbes and others. They are widely used in application such as air purification, water purification, medical devices, stem cell products and others. Usually, these pathogens make the environment contaminated which is not good for health. They are usually done in the end of purification step. Filtration and chromatography are the technologies which are used in virus filtration. Increasing chronic diseases worldwide is the factor fueling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers

Growth in biopharmaceutical industry will drive the market growth

Increasing adoption of single- use technologies will propel market

Rising chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer among population is also contributing as a factor for the growth of this market

Growing demand for therapeutic biologics is also driving market

Rising government support for biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry

Market Restraints

Strict rules associated with the filtration product validation will restrain market

Highly consolidated market also hampers the market growth

Rising competition among manufacturers will also restrict the market growth

Segmentation: Global Virus Filtration Market

By Product

Kits and Reagents

Filtration Systems

Services

Chromatography systems

Other Products

By Application

Biologicals Vaccines and Therapeutics Blood and Blood Products Cellular and Gene Therapy Products Tissue and Tissue Products Stem Cell Products

Medical Devices

Water Purification

Air Purifications

Stem Cell Products

By End- User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Academic Research Institutes

Medical Device Companies

By Technology

Filtration Consumables Instruments Services

Chromatography Consumables Instruments Services



By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2016, Sartorius Stedim Biotech announced the launch of their new virus-retentive filter Virosart that is specially designed so that it can be used in cell culture media. It is developed so that it can decrease the risk of virus contamination. It is a single- use filter and is very beneficial for non-enveloped viruses. The main of the launch is to meet the need and requirement of the people in the market by providing them adequate solution.

In May 2015, Danaher Corporation announced that they have acquired Pall Corporation so that they can expand their business in the field of filtration and separation science. This acquisition will also help them to provide better solutions to the customers which will strengthen their position in the market.

Competitive Analysis:

Global virus filtration market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of virus filtration market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

