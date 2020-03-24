Global Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Market Insights 2020 by Popular Brands, Increasing Demand, Latest Trends, Investment-Opportunities, Industry-Statistics, Sales-Channel and Forecast to 2025

The Report takes stock of the Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.
Virtual reality has caught the world by storm and the combined effect of virtual reality and gaming has created a new breed of technology hungry individuals with a zeal for exploring hitherto unseen dimensions that define the VR and gaming industry.
An increasing growth in adoption of smartphone based VR headsets and other gaming accessories owing to the feasibility of playing VR games without any connected cables and devices is the primary driver pushing the market towards high revenue growth.
In 2018, the global Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
HTC
Sony
Microsoft
Virtuix Holdings
Samsung
Nintendo
Oculus VR
HP
Xiaomi
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Headset
VR Controller
VR Treadmill
Gaming Suit
VR PC Backpack
Market segment by Application, split into
Gaming Console
PC
Smartphone
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Headset
1.4.3 VR Controller
1.4.4 VR Treadmill
1.4.5 Gaming Suit
1.4.6 VR PC Backpack
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Gaming Console
1.5.3 PC
1.5.4 Smartphone
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Market Size
2.2 Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Key Players in China
7.3 China Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Market Size by Type
7.4 China Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Key Players in India
10.3 India Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Market Size by Type
10.4 India Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 HTC
12.1.1 HTC Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Introduction
12.1.4 HTC Revenue in Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 HTC Recent Development
12.2 Google
12.2.1 Google Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Introduction
12.2.4 Google Revenue in Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Google Recent Development
12.3 Sony
12.3.1 Sony Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Introduction
12.3.4 Sony Revenue in Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Sony Recent Development
12.4 Microsoft
12.4.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Introduction
12.4.4 Microsoft Revenue in Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.5 Virtuix Holdings
12.5.1 Virtuix Holdings Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Introduction
12.5.4 Virtuix Holdings Revenue in Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Virtuix Holdings Recent Development
12.6 Samsung
12.6.1 Samsung Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Introduction
12.6.4 Samsung Revenue in Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Samsung Recent Development
12.7 Nintendo
12.7.1 Nintendo Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Introduction
12.7.4 Nintendo Revenue in Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Nintendo Recent Development
12.8 Oculus VR
12.8.1 Oculus VR Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Introduction
12.8.4 Oculus VR Revenue in Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Oculus VR Recent Development
12.9 HP
12.9.1 HP Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Introduction
12.9.4 HP Revenue in Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 HP Recent Development
12.10 Xiaomi
12.10.1 Xiaomi Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Introduction
12.10.4 Xiaomi Revenue in Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Xiaomi Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
