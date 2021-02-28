Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market 2020: Demand, Trend, Latest Techniques, Innovations, Applications, Analysis and 2025 Industry Growth Forecast Research Report

Latest Trending report with Business Opportunities and Market Implementation offered by Orbis Research is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis.
A virtual private network (VPN) extends a private network across a public network, and enables users to send and receive data across shared or public networks as if their computing devices were directly connected to the private network. (“In the simplest terms, it creates a secure, encrypted connection, which can be thought of as a tunnel, between your computer and a server operated by the VPN service.”) Applications running across the VPN may therefore benefit from the functionality, security, and management of the private network.
VPNs may allow employees to securely access a corporate intranet while located outside the office. They are used to securely connect geographically separated offices of an organization, creating one cohesive network. Personal VPN Users Internet users may secure their wireless transactions with a VPN, to circumvent geo-restrictions and censorship, or to connect to proxy servers for the purpose of protecting personal identity and location. However, some Internet sites block access to known VPN technology to prevent the circumvention of their geo-restrictions.
A VPN is created by establishing a virtual point-to-point connection through the use of dedicated connections, virtual tunneling protocols, or traffic encryption. A VPN available from the public Internet can provide some of the benefits of a wide area network (WAN). From a user perspective, the resources available within the private network can be accessed remotely.
Traditional VPNs are characterized by a point-to-point topology, and they do not tend to support or connect broadcast domains, so services such as Microsoft Windows NetBIOS may not be fully supported or work as they would on a local area network (LAN). Designers have developed VPN variants, such as Virtual Private LAN Service (VPLS), and layer-2 tunneling protocols, to overcome this limitation.
The Europe VPN market generated the highest sales in 2017, as organizations in Europe are equipped with advanced technologies. Moreover, presence of large number of enterprises and increase in number of internet users have supplemented the market growth. The Asia-Pacific VPN market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to rise in penetration of internet, rapid industrialization, and significant economic growth.
According to this study, over the next five years the Virtual Private Network (VPN) market will register a 13.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2660 million by 2024, from US$ 1260 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Virtual Private Network (VPN) business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Virtual Private Network (VPN) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Virtual Private Network (VPN) value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Remote Access VPN
Site-to-Site VPN
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Personal VPN Users
Corporate VPN Users
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Private Internet Access
Nord VPN
TorGuard
Cyber Ghost
Hotspot Shield
IP Vanish VPN
Buffered VPN
Golden Frog
VPN Pure
Express VPN
Safer VPN
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Virtual Private Network (VPN) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Virtual Private Network (VPN) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Virtual Private Network (VPN) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Virtual Private Network (VPN) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Virtual Private Network (VPN) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
