Global Video on Demand Service Market 2019 Industry and Geography – Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025

This report studies the global Video on Demand Service market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Video on Demand Service market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2128568

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Netflix

Apple

Comcast

Amazon Video

YouTube

Vudu

Hulu

Dish Network

Home Box Office

Sky UK Limited





Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India





Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

TVOD

SVOD

NVOD





Market segment by Application, Video on Demand Service can be split into

Entertainment

Education and Training

Network Video Kiosks

Online Commerce

Digital Libraries





The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Video on Demand Service in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.





In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Video on Demand Service are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.





Key Stakeholders

Video on Demand Service Manufacturers

Video on Demand Service Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Video on Demand Service Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors





Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company\’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Video on Demand Service market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-video-on-demand-service-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Video on Demand Service

1.1 Video on Demand Service Market Overview

1.1.1 Video on Demand Service Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Video on Demand Service Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Video on Demand Service Market by Type

1.3.1 TVOD

1.3.2 SVOD

1.3.3 NVOD

1.4 Video on Demand Service Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Entertainment

1.4.2 Education and Training

1.4.3 Network Video Kiosks

1.4.4 Online Commerce

1.4.5 Digital Libraries

n

Chapter Two: Global Video on Demand Service Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Video on Demand Service Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

n

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Netflix

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Video on Demand Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Apple

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Video on Demand Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Comcast

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Video on Demand Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Amazon Video

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Video on Demand Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 YouTube

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Video on Demand Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Vudu

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Video on Demand Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Hulu

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Video on Demand Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Dish Network

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Video on Demand Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Home Box Office

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Video on Demand Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 Sky UK Limited

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Video on Demand Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Four: Global Video on Demand Service Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Video on Demand Service Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Video on Demand Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Video on Demand Service in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Video on Demand Service

n

Chapter Five: United States Video on Demand Service Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Video on Demand Service Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Video on Demand Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Video on Demand Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Six: Europe Video on Demand Service Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Video on Demand Service Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Video on Demand Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe Video on Demand Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Seven: China Video on Demand Service Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Video on Demand Service Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China Video on Demand Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China Video on Demand Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Eight: Japan Video on Demand Service Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Japan Video on Demand Service Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Japan Video on Demand Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 Japan Video on Demand Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia Video on Demand Service Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Southeast Asia Video on Demand Service Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Southeast Asia Video on Demand Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 Southeast Asia Video on Demand Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Ten: India Video on Demand Service Development Status and Outlook

10.1 India Video on Demand Service Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 India Video on Demand Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 India Video on Demand Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

n

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Video on Demand Service Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States Video on Demand Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 Europe Video on Demand Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 China Video on Demand Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 Japan Video on Demand Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 Southeast Asia Video on Demand Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 India Video on Demand Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Video on Demand Service Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Video on Demand Service Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

n

Chapter Twelve: Video on Demand Service Market Dynamics

12.1 Video on Demand Service Market Opportunities

12.2 Video on Demand Service Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Video on Demand Service Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Video on Demand Service Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

n

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

n

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

n

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2128568

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155