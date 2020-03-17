GLOBAL VEHICLE TELEMATICS MARKET IS SET TO EXPERIENCE SMASHING GROWTH | NOTICEABLE PLAYERS ARE SKF GROUP, THE TIMKEN COMPANY, GRACO, GROENEVELD LUBRICATION SOLUTIONS

Leading Player if Asia Pacific Automatic Lubrication System Market are SKF Group, The Timken Company, Graco, Groeneveld Lubrication Solutions, Pricol Technologies – Engineering By Instinct, simatec ag, Klüber Lubrication, Auto Mat Lub System, Beka Lubrication, Chicago Oil & Lube Corporation, Samoa Ltd – UK, Oil-Rite Corporation, ILC LUBRICATION SYSTEMS, ATS Electro-Lube Intl Inc., ATS Electro-Lube Europe, perma-tec GmbH & Co. KG, Dropsa spa, Dropsa USA, and others

Asia Pacific Automatic lubrication system market is expected to reach million by 2026 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 4.0% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Automatic lubrication system has its wide applicability in the regions having infrastructure development and raised the standards of living such as the Asia Pacific. Rising expenditure on maintenance and repair of machinery is expected to boost the demand for automatic lubrication systems. Faster operation of automatic lubrication system than manual lubrication systems and increasing focus on worker safety are the drivers of these markets.

Asia Pacific Automatic Lubrication System is used to distribute the right amount of oil and grease into the lubricants points at the perfect time intervals when the system is in actions. Mostly automatic lubrication system reduces the time intervals, delivers worker safety and maintenance free. The automatic lubrication system is used to deliver the better remote sensing technology applications in most of the end user industry. The automatic lubrication system improved the equipment reliability, ease of installation, reduce costly downtime and eliminate lubricant-related failures. It protects from the premature replacement of machinery and parts reduce lubricant consumption and generate less waste. It is used in industrial and automotive, pulp & paper industry, mining industry, cement industry, and steel industry applications.

Recent Industry Developments

In 2018, Klüber Lubrication München SE & Co. KG (Germany) high performance grease is environmentally acceptable in steel wire robes. This is used in extreme weather conditions when came in contact with sea water.

In 2018, Klüber Lubrication München SE & Co. KG (Germany) expanded its business in Germany region by opening a Hydro Lubricants for automatic lubrication system. This Hydro Lubricants used in metalworking fluid sector for quenching and cooling.

In 2018, SKF (Sweden) the cooper roller bearing product range will be named as SKF cooper split bearings. This product is a completely used in marine, mining, construction and energy sectors.

In 2018, Klüber Lubrication München SE & Co. KG (Germany) expanded its business by providing safe and precise lubrications to inner surface of riding rings at rotary kiln. This is applicable in furnace shell and brackets.

Key Segmentation of Asia Pacific Automatic Lubrication System Market

The Automatic lubrication system market is segmented into seven notable segments which are lubrication type, vehicle, actuator, system type, components, industry and geography.

On the basis of lubrication type, the market is segmented into oil based lubrication system, grease based lubrication system. In 2017, grease based lubrication system segment is growing at the highest CAGR of 4.4% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

On the basis of actuator, the market is segmented into pneumatic, electrical. In 2017, electrical segment is growing at the highest CAGR of 4.7% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

On the basis of vehicle, the market is segmented into trucks and trailers, construction machines, agricultural machines, food conveyors and others. In 2017, construction machines segment is growing at the highest CAGR of 4.6% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

On the basis of system type, the market is segmented into single line lubrication system, dual line lubrication system, multiline lubrication system, series progressive lubrication system, circulating oil lubrication system, oil and air lubrication system. In 2017, single-line lubrication system segment is growing at the highest CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

On the basis of components, the market is segmented into pump, controller, supply line, metering valve, feed lines, tube, hoses, pipes, fittings and clamps, connectors. In 2017 pump segment is growing at the highest CAGR of 5.0% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

On the basis of industry, the market is segmented into manufacturing, steel, cement, transportation, construction, agriculture, mining, power and others. In 2017, steel segment is growing at the highest CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

