Global Vehicle Lightweighting Market Huge Growth Opportunities | Industry Trends | Market Analysis & Global Forecast to 2027

Global Vehicle Lightweighting Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global Vehicle Lightweighting Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Market Analysis: Global Vehicle Lightweighting Market

Global Vehicle Lightweighting Market is expected to witness a moderate CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth in demand for fuel-efficient and lightweight high-performance vehicles.

Key Market Competitors: Global Vehicle Lightweighting Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the vehicle lightweighting market are The Dow Chemical Company; Arconic; Aleris Corporation; 3M; Trelleborg AB; Samvardhana Motherson Group; Faurecia; Magna International Inc.; ZF Friedrichshafen AG; Fiat Chrysler Automobiles; Benteler International; CHASSIX; GF Casting Solutions; Freudenberg Group; General Motors; BASF SE; Asahi Kasei Corporation; ContiTech AG and Evonik Industries AG.

This report studies Global Vehicle Lightweighting Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

This report also contains all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations by the top brands and players. All the way by also informing what the market drivers and restrains are with help of SWOT analysis.

Global Vehicle Lightweighting Market By Material (Aluminum, Carbon Fibre, Magnesium, Plastics, Composites, Steel, Others), Application (Body & Exterior, Chasis, Interior, Powertrain, Driveline & Fuel Systems), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Vehicle Lightweighting Market

Vehicle lightweighting is the process of replacing heavy-weight materials present in the vehicles with the light-weight similar characteristics materials, without compensating on the durability, and the strength of the vehicle. This process requires careful consideration and design analysis to identify and replace the right components from the right places with the appropriate materials.

Market Drivers:

Increased focus on the demand for providing lightweight vehicles resulting in advanced fuel efficiency and overall performance of the vehicle; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Various levels of complications associated with the usage and integration of different materials such as appropriate application of the materials in the right places, high cost of some materials; these factors are expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Market Dynamics

Market Competitive Landscape

This report scope includes a holistic study of the current dynamics of the market, industry growth and restraints of the Global Vehicle Lightweighting Market. It provides the market forecast to 2025, recent developments in the market and pipeline analysis of the major players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro forecasts, new entrant strategies, and market penetration strategies with a comprehensive value chain analysis.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, CHASSIX announced that they had completed the acquisition of Benteler International’s lightweight aluminum low pressure automotive casting division. With this acquisition, CHASSIX will be able to expand their product offerings and significantly enhance their service capabilities in the European region.

In September 2017, Magna International Inc. announced that they are expanding their capacity for aluminum casting in Alabama, Unites States facility. This expansion will help the vehicle manufacturers to fulfil their need for lightweight materials required for vehicle lightweighting.

Competitive Analysis: Global Vehicle Lightweighting Market

Global vehicle lightweighting market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of vehicle lightweighting market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

