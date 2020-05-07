Global Vehicle Inverters Market Analysis Report by Size, Share, Growth and Assessment to 2027

In this Global Vehicle Inverters Market advertising report, a thorough investment analysis is provided which forecasts imminent opportunities for the market players and develops the strategies to enhance return on investment (ROI). This market report focuses on important aspects of the market that include but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Global market research report helps with all the above by giving actionable market insights and comprehensive market analysis. Business research analysis report is truly a backbone for every business that desire to thrive in the market. The key research methodology used in this report by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. When every business is competing to be the best, market research analysis report is one of the key factors that will help them climb the ladder of success. It identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, inhibitors, challenges and opportunities in the market. Competitive analysis is an important aspect of this all inclusive market research report which makes businesses aware about competitor actions such as the new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions.
Market Analysis: Global Vehicle Inverters Market
Global Vehicle Inverters Market was valued at an estimated USD 2.58 billion in 2018 and this value is expected to grow with a CAGR of 17.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026, resulting in a projected value of USD 9.34 billion by 2026. This growth of the market value can be attributed to the rise in applications of electrical appliances in the vehicles as well as the significant growth of the electric vehicles industry.
Key Market Competitors: Global Vehicle Inverters Market
Few of the major competitors currently working in the vehicle inverters market are Sensata Technologies Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Delphi Technologies, Hitachi Ltd., Continental AG, DENSO CORPORATION, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION, Metric Mind Corporation and Xantrex LLC.
Global Vehicle Inverters Market, By Propulsion Type (BEV, HEV, PHEV), Technology Type (IGBT, MOSFET), Semiconductors Materials Type (Gallium Nitride, Silicon, Silicon Carbide), Output Power (Less than or equal to 130 KW, Greater than 130 KW), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.
Market Definition: Global Vehicle Inverters Market
Vehicle inverters are a type of converter that changes and helps in utilization of the energy for powering up the electrical appliances such as TV, laptop, power plugs. These inverters find major applications in RV, buses, trucks. With the innovations and modernization, even passenger vehicles come equipped with vehicle inverters, helping the driver and users to power their devices and use the power supply for recreational purposes. Applications of vehicle inverters are not limited to only powering the electronic devices and appliances, as they can power the lighting systems, windows and even audio systems.
Market Drivers:
- Growth in the adoption and sales of electric vehicles worldwide is expected to act as a driver for the market growth
Market Restraints:
- Complexities associated with the integration of vehicle inverters into powering of advanced appliances and applications and diminished usage of inverters for necessary energy sources is expected to restrain the market growth
This report scope includes a holistic study of the current dynamics of the market, industry growth and restraints of the Global Vehicle Inverters Market. It provides the market forecast to 2025, recent developments in the market and pipeline analysis of the major players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro forecasts, new entrant strategies, and market penetration strategies with a comprehensive value chain analysis.
Table Of Contents: Global Vehicle Inverters Market
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Pipeline Analysis
Part 06: Market Sizing
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
Part 08: Market Segmentation
Part 09: Customer Landscape
Part 10: Regional Landscape
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Drivers And Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
Part 15: Vendor Analysis
Part 16: Appendix
Key Developments in the Market:
- In October 2018, Valeo Siemens eAutomotive; a joint venture of Valeo and Siemens announced the establishment and inauguration of their factory in Changshu, China. The factory capable of producing inverters as well as electric motors on their two production lines, the factory is planned to achieve three inverter lines and eight electric motor lines by 2023.
- In September 2018, Delphi Technologies announced the commercialization and full-scale production of their “Combined Inverter and DC/DC Converter (CIDD)” with the products being delivered to Geely.
Competitive Analysis: Global Vehicle Inverters Market
Global vehicle inverters market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of vehicle inverters market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
