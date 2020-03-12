GLOBAL VEHICLE ANALYTICS MARKET INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2016 –2026

The global Vehicle Analytics market advertising report gives details about the top players and brands that are driving the market. This market report is a synopsis about how is the market status right now and how will it be in the forecast years for ICT industry.

Also, this market report gives an in-depth knowledge on what the recent developments, product launches are, while also keeping the track of recent acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures and competitive research in the global market industry.The report provides awareness of all the drivers and restraints which are derived through SWOT analysis. It is a professional and detailed report that highlights primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis.

Market Characterization-:

Global vehicle analytics market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 24.04% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

Market Drivers:

The various technological innovations done to enhance fleet maintenance with the help of AI and machine learning is driving market growth

The GPS tracking device and sensors provide the real time data of the users which act as a driving factor for the market

The growing adoption of vehicle telematics is contributing to the growth of the market

The public safety and security concerns have seen growth globally which is boosting the market growth

The IP-based security systems has been in high demand which has contributed to market growth

The unstructured video data has increased in volume which has increase the market growth

Market Restraints:

The limitations arising from network coverage act as restraint in the market growth

The initial setup of the technology requires high investment which hampers the market growth

The increase in the number of false alarm alerts is hindering the growth of the market

Key Vehicle Analytics market players Analysis-:

The study given in this section offers details of key market players. It likewise clarifies the marketing strategies adopted by these players as well as portrays their shareholdings in the VEHICLE ANALYTICS market.

Details of few key market players are given here- Microsoft, IBM Corporation, IMS, Inseego Corp, SAP SE, CloudMade, Teletrac Navman US Ltd., AGNIK LLC, ARI Fleet Management Company, Inquiron, HARMAN International, Genetec Inc., INRIX, WEX Inc., Noregon, Xevo, Azuga, PROCON ANALYTICS, The Infinova Group, KEDACOM, Acerta Analytics Solution Inc., 3rd Eye Truck Cameras, NOVATION ANALYTICS and Amplify Mindware Pvt. Ltd. among others.

Segmentation Analysis-:

The total Vehicle Analytics market is further divided by company, by country, by manufacturer and by application/type for the competitive landscape examination.

Product Segmentation-

Global Vehicle Analytics Market By Application (Predictive Maintenance, Warranty Analytics, Traffic Management, Safety and Security Management, Driver and User Behavior Analysis, Dealer Performance Analysis, Infotainment, Usage-Based Insurance, Road Charging), Component (Software, Services), Deployment Model (On-Premises, On-Demand), Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), End User (Original Equipment Manufacturers, Service Providers, Automotive Dealers, Fleet Owners, Regulatory Bodies, Insurers)

Geographical Analysis-:

Under this section, Regional and country-level analysis of the Vehicle Analytics market has been performed-

The regions covered are-: U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Set of Chapter covered in this report-:

Part 01: Vehicle Analytics Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global Vehicle Analytics Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global Vehicle Analytics Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America Vehicle Analytics Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe Vehicle Analytics Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific Vehicle Analytics Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America Vehicle Analytics Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue Vehicle Analytics by Countries

…….so on

