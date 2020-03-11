Global Vehicle Access Control Market 2020 Outlook and Forecasts 2026 by Top Manufacturers, Trade Statistics, and Growth Analysis

Global Vehicle Access Control Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global Vehicle Access Control Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Global vehicle access control market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 20.43 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing surge in adoption of electric vehicles and better security solutions for existing vehicles in the market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global vehicle access control market are DENSO CORPORATION; Valeo; Continental AG; Robert Bosch GmbH; HYUNDAI MOBIS; Lear Corporation; Nuance Communications, Inc.; Synaptics Incorporated; Fingerprint Cards; VOXX Automotive Corporation; Methode Electronics; TOKAIRIKA,CO, LTD.; U-Shin Ltd.; Delphi Technologies; BIODIT GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY; Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG; HYPR Corp; Akon Infotech; HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA; Smartrac N.V.; NXP Semiconductors; ALPS ALPINE CO., LTD. and Irdeto among others.

Conducts Overall Global Vehicle Access Control Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Vehicle Access Control Market By System Type (Biometric System, Non-Biometric System), Application (Traffic Management, Sensitive Sites/Facilities/Zones, Toll Ways, Commercial Buildings, Residential Buildings, Others), Technology (NFC, Bluetooth, RFID, Wi-Fi), Vehicle Type (PC, CV), EV Type (BEV, HEV, PHEV, FCEV), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Vehicle access control is the compilation of technologies which help the user of the vehicle gain access to it without requiring the need or use of conventional keys. This solution includes utilizing Bluetooth, RFID, biometrics, NFC or other technologies to enter, control the ignition, infotainment systems and immobilizing the vehicle. These technologies are integrated inside the vehicle and with the smartphone of the users to help them in gaining access, while another offering is the biometrics helping them in accessing with the help of their fingerprints.

Rising production of vehicles globally is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market

Increasing demand due to the availability of greater numbers of smart/connected cars

Various beneficial features such as infotainment technology control, immobilization solutions anti-theft and hijack systems available with these technologies is also expected to drive the growth of the market

Availability of these technologies majorly in the high-end/premium vehicles segment is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the failure of biometric system is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Large financial costs associated with the technology is also expected to restrict the growth of the market

Bleaching Agents Market Overview

Global Bleaching Agents Market forecasting to 2025

In March 2019, HYUNDAI MOBIS announced that they had entered into a strategic association with Deep Glint for USD 5 million. Through this investment HYUNDAI MOBIS will be able to utilize Deep Glint’s facial recognition, behavioural pattern and deep learning technology to provide their consumers with more personalized services such as indoor lighting, music as well as providing more secure vehicle access to users

In July 2018, VOXX Automotive Corporation and UniKey Technologies announced that they had entered into a partnership which will result in the commercialization of keyless, secure vehicle accessing products and solutions. The combined capability of both organizations will be able to deliver wireless Bluetooth-enabled vehicle accessing solution

Global vehicle access control market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of vehicle access control market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

