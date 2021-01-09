Global Vascular Patches Market 2020:By Material,Application,End Users,Country| B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (US), Maquet (Germany), W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (US),

Databridgemarketresearch.com added a new study on Global Vascular patches Market Research Review 2018 that has been just made available providing an extensive knowledge and perceptions of the industry. In order to build a through future prospect for the Vascular patches Market, the current and historical data has been gathered, classified and analyzed. Major industry experts and analysts examining the Vascular patches Market worldwide were interviewed to obtain the data validating through secondary research findings.

Vascular patches market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 8.81 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 7.95% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growth of vascular patches market is owing to multiple factors such as rise in adoption of vascular patches in surgeries, easy to use and less infection rate.

Some of the major players operating in global vascular patches market are Terumo Corporation (Japan), C. R. Bard, Inc. (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (US), Maquet (Germany), W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (US), Admedus (Australia), CryoLife, Inc. (US), Labcor Laboratórios Ltda (Brazil), Baxter International Inc. (US), Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (US), Neovasc Inc. (U.S.) and Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (U.S.) among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2017, Edwards Lifesciences, LLC (California) received U.S. FDA aaproval to its product Duravess Bovine Pericardial Vascular Patch which is designed for dependable vessel repair.

In February 2012, Neovasc Inc. (U.S.) and LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (U.S.) had an agreement in which LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Purchase certain specific rights to Neovasc’s biological vascular surgical patch product technology on an accelerated basis price of USD 4.6 million.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rapidly growing geriatric population

The growing occurrences of the vascular diseases among the population

Increasing adoption of the vascular patches in the surgeries

Growth rate of the vascular surgeries

Lack of skilled professionals

Cases of product failures

Market Segmentation: Global Vascular Patches Market

By Material

(Biologic, Synthetic),

Application

(Carotid Endarterectomy, Open Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms, Vascular Bypass Surgery),

End Users

(Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers),

Country

(U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of-Asia Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

