Global Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Market 2020: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025

This report studies the global Variable Rate Technology (VRT) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Variable Rate Technology (VRT) market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.





This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Deere & Company (U.S.)

AGCO Corporation (U.S.)

Trimble, Inc. (U.S.)

CNH Industrial N.V. (U.K.)

Topcon Corporation (Japan)

Raven Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

Ag Leader Technology (U.S.)

SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Yara International ASA (Norway)

Kubota Corporation

Valmont Industries, Inc.

Lindsay Corporation

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India





Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Fertilizer VRT

Crop protection chemical VRT

Soil sensing VRT

Seeding VRT

Yield monitor VRT

Irrigation VRT

Others





Market segment by Application, Variable Rate Technology (VRT) can be split into

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others





The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Variable Rate Technology (VRT) in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.





In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Variable Rate Technology (VRT) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.





Key Stakeholders

Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Manufacturers

Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors





Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company\’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Variable Rate Technology (VRT) market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Variable Rate Technology (VRT)

1.1 Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Market Overview

1.1.1 Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Market by Type

1.3.1 Fertilizer VRT

1.3.2 Crop protection chemical VRT

1.3.3 Soil sensing VRT

1.3.4 Seeding VRT

1.3.5 Yield monitor VRT

1.3.6 Irrigation VRT

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Cereals & Grains

1.4.2 Oilseeds & Pulses

1.4.3 Fruits & Vegetables

1.4.4 Others

Chapter Two: Global Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Deere & Company (U.S.)

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 AGCO Corporation (U.S.)

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Trimble, Inc. (U.S.)

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 CNH Industrial N.V. (U.K.)

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Topcon Corporation (Japan)

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Raven Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Ag Leader Technology (U.S.)

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Yara International ASA (Norway)

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 Kubota Corporation

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 Valmont Industries, Inc.

3.12 Lindsay Corporation

Chapter Four: Global Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Variable Rate Technology (VRT) in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Variable Rate Technology (VRT)

Chapter Five: United States Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Six: Europe Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Seven: China Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: Japan Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Japan Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Japan Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 Japan Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Southeast Asia Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Southeast Asia Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 Southeast Asia Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Ten: India Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Development Status and Outlook

10.1 India Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 India Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 India Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 Europe Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 China Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 Japan Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 Southeast Asia Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 India Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Market Dynamics

12.1 Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Market Opportunities

12.2 Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

